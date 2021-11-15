USD 14.70 bn Growth in Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market from 2020 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing investment in R&D, cloud-based solutions, and the increasing adoption of AI in predictive analysis. However, data privacy issues will hinder the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and International Business Machines Corp., etc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers AI Hub, AI building blocks, AI platform that empowers machine learning developers, data scientists, and data engineers to manage their projects from ideation to deployment.

The company offers Amazon CodeGuru, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Forecast, Amazon Translate, and others. Apple Inc. -The company offers Core 3 AI services that seamlessly take advantage of the CPU, GPU, and neural engine to provide maximum performance and efficiency.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into Retail and Healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, Government and Defense, and Others. The artificial intelligence-as-a-service market share growth by the retail and healthcare segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

