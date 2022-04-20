USD 197.48 Mn growth expected in Three Rotor Screw Pump Market | Fluid Transfer Segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

The rise in manufacturing activities and the growing demand for alternative energy will be one of the major factors influencing the growth of the market. In addition, the ability of three-rotor screw pumps to run efficiently even without water and the rising demand for heavy-duty equipment will propel the market growth. However, factors such as the stiff competition in the three-rotor screw pump market, strong competition from centrifugal pumps, and operational issues with three-rotor screw pumps will hamper the market growth.

Three Rotor Screw Pump Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as fluid transfer and hydraulic units. The three-rotor screw pump market growth in the fluid transfer segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Three Rotor Screw Pump Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Increasing investments in new oil and gas exploration activities and continuous industrialization in the region are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the improving domestic manufacturing sector in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are expected to contribute to the growth of the three rotor screw pump market in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The global three-rotor screw pumps market is a fragmented market with many regional and global vendors operating across different geographies. Global manufacturers of three-rotor screw pumps are engaging in merger and acquisition activities. These activities are providing them with the opportunity to capture a bigger market share by introducing innovative technology in three-rotor screw pumps. Mergers with global vendors are also improving the financial conditions of regional vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the major vendors in the market.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Boutou Haina Pump Industry Co. Ltd.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Colfax Corp.

Delta Corp Ltd.

Dover Corp.

Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Hangzhou Xinglong Pump Industry Co. Ltd.

HMS Group

Kosaka Laboratory Ltd.

Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

ProFlow Pumping Solutions

SEIM Srl

Settima Meccanica S.r.l

Shanghai Pacific Pump Manufacture (Group) Co. Ltd.

Shanley Pump and Equipment Inc.

and Equipment Inc. SOMA Pumps GMBH

SPX FLOW Inc.

TAIKO KIKAI INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Hanno Industrial Pump Technology Co. Ltd.

Three Rotor Screw Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 197.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Boutou Haina Pump Industry Co. Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., Colfax Corp., Delta Corp Ltd., Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Hangzhou Xinglong Pump Industry Co. Ltd., HMS Group, Kosaka Laboratory Ltd., Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., ProFlow Pumping Solutions, SEIM Srl, Settima Meccanica S.r.l, Shanghai Pacific Pump Manufacture (Group) Co. Ltd. , Shanley Pump and Equipment Inc., SOMA Pumps GMBH, SPX FLOW Inc., TAIKO KIKAI INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. , and Tianjin Hanno Industrial Pump Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Fluid transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fluid transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fluid transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fluid transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fluid transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hydraulic units - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hydraulic units - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hydraulic units - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydraulic units - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydraulic units - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 89: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

10.4 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 94: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 99: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Exhibit 104: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Key offerings

10.7 HMS Group

Exhibit 107: HMS Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: HMS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: HMS Group - Key offerings

10.8 Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 110: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 SEIM Srl

Exhibit 113: SEIM Srl - Overview



Exhibit 114: SEIM Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SEIM Srl - Key offerings

10.10 Settima Meccanica S.r.l

Exhibit 116: Settima Meccanica S.r.l - Overview



Exhibit 117: Settima Meccanica S.r.l - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Settima Meccanica S.r.l - Key offerings

10.11 SPX FLOW Inc.

Exhibit 119: SPX FLOW Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: SPX FLOW Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SPX FLOW Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: SPX FLOW Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tianjin Hanno Industrial Pump Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Tianjin Hanno Industrial Pump Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Tianjin Hanno Industrial Pump Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Tianjin Hanno Industrial Pump Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

