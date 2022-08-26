USD 20.57 billion in Telecom Market Size In Middle East due to Continuous Technology Enhancements - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Aug 26, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Market In Middle East Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the telecom market in the Middle East between 2021 and 2026 is USD 20.57 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the telecom market in the Middle East as a part of the global communications equipment market within the overall global information technology sector. The global communications equipment market will be driven by an increase in investments in the planning and development of new data centers and capacity expansion of existing facilities by the hyper scalers.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: One of the key factors driving growth in the telecom market in the Middle East is technology enhancement. When a firm wants to improve its revenue, technological advancements are important. It is used to track clients' requirements to communicate through various media. Contact centers are used to handle telecom client inquiries. However, the changing world has compelled telecom businesses to reevaluate and reorganize their operations to compete in the digital market.
- Market Challenge: The compatibility issue will be a major challenge for the telecom market in the Middle East during the forecast period. The most typical challenge encountered by customers when incorporating information into a telecom service assurance system is compatibility. This problem arises when information from one system is unable to function properly on the other.
Key Market Segment Highlights:
The telecom market in the Middle East report is segmented by transmission (wireless transmission and wireline transmission) and geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East).
Regional Opportunities: 39% of the market's growth will originate from the UAE during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is the key market for telecom in UAE. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the Middle East region. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The telecom market share growth in the Middle East by the wireless transmission segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several trends have changed the Middle East's telecom business during the last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic in the last 18 months did not have a significant impact on telecom revenues (a drop of less than 1%), but it proved the power and durability of telecom networks as they dealt with the unexpected rise in usage.
Vendor Landscape
The telecom market in Middle East is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technology enhancement to compete in the market. This statistical study of the telecom market in Middle East encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The telecom market in Middle East forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Bahrain Telecommunications Co.: The company offers telecom services such as fixed and wireless telecommunication services.
- Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co.: The company offers telecom services such as fixed and mobile telephony, and broadband connectivity service.
- ETISALAT GROUP: The company offers telecom services such as Businees First Plus and Businees Xteame.
- Oman Telecommunications Co.: The company offers telecom services such as Hayyak.
- Ooredoo Group: The company offers telecom services such as landline, mobile, cable television and Internet connection service.
- Orange SA
- Saudi Telecom Co.
- VEON Ltd.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Zain Group
|
Telecom Market In Middle East Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 20.57 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.80
|
Regional analysis
|
Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East
|
Performing market contribution
|
UAE at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bahrain Telecommunications Co., Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., ETISALAT GROUP, Oman Telecommunications Co., Ooredoo Group, Orange SA, Saudi Telecom Co., VEON Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc, and Zain Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Transmission
- Market segments
- Comparison by Transmission
- Wireless transmission - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wireline transmission - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Transmission
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bahrain Telecommunications Co.
- Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co.
- ETISALAT GROUP
- Oman Telecommunications Co.
- Ooredoo Group
- Orange SA
- Saudi Telecom Co.
- VEON Ltd.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Zain Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
