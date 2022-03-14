USD 24.13 bn growth in Machine Learning Market | 38.54% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

The increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings will be crucial in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer various benefits such as lower cost of computing, scalability, reliability, and high resource availability. The adoption of cloud computing also eliminates the need for dedicated IT support teams and reduces operating costs. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions through as-a-service modes. These are driving the growth of the global machine learning market.

In addition, the increasing use of machine learning in customer experience management and the increasing use of machine learning in predictive analytics will propel market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled personnel, data privacy issues and regulations, and data integration issues will hamper the market growth.

Machine Learning Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is segmented by BFSI, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, and others.

The BFSI segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market.

The need for enhancing customer relations, risk management, workflows, and decision-making processes has increased the investments in machine learning by BFSI companies.

The market growth in the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Machine Learning Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America .

. The growth in data generation from industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and energy has increased the demand for machine learning solutions among businesses in the region.

Also, the high integration of machine learning with big data and IoT for real-time predictions is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The US is the key market for machine learning in North America .

. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Machine Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 38.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

