USD 249.44 Mn growth in Metal Chelates Market | APAC to Occupy 53% Global Market Share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising demand from pulp and paper industries. In addition, the growing demand for wastewater treatment and growing soil degradation will further accelerate the growth of the global metal chelates market. However, increasing environmental impacts and the rise of bio-based chelating agents might reduce the growth potential in the market during the forecast period.

Metal Chelates Market: Segment Highlights

By Application, the market is analyzed across segments such as agriculture, industrial and household, water treatment, and others.

Agriculture is the largest application segment in the metal chelates market. The segment is expected to generate significant growth opportunities and the market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

53% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC will remain the dominant market for metal chelates throughout the forecast period.

China , Japan , and India are the key markets for metal chelates in APAC.

Notes:

The metal chelates market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period.

The metal chelates market is segmented by Application (Agriculture, Industrial and household, Water treatment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America , MEA, Europe , and South America ).

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Protex International, Syngenta AG, and Yara International ASA

Metal Chelates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 249.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Protex International, Syngenta AG, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

