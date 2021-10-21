USD 260.70 Million Growth in Keyboard Market from 2020 to 2024 | In-depth Industry Analysis | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2020-2024.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Targus Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of e-sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

By Technology

Wired Keyboard

Wireless Keyboard

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the keyboard market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Keyboard Market size

Keyboard Market trends

Keyboard Market analysis

Keyboard Market segmentation

Keyboard Market vendors

The growing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector will positively impact the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist keyboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the keyboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the keyboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of keyboard market vendors

Keyboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 260.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Targus Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

