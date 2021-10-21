USD 260.70 Million Growth in Keyboard Market from 2020 to 2024 | In-depth Industry Analysis | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 21, 2021, 05:45 ET
The keyboard market is set to grow by USD 260.70 million between 2020 and 2024, and register a CAGR of over 3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Targus Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of e-sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
By Technology
- Wired Keyboard
- Wireless Keyboard
By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the keyboard market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
The growing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector will positively impact the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist keyboard market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the keyboard market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the keyboard market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of keyboard market vendors
|
Keyboard Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 260.70 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.04
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Targus Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
