USD 260.70 Million Growth in Keyboard Market from 2020 to 2024 | In-depth Industry Analysis | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Oct 21, 2021, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The keyboard market is set to grow by USD 260.70 million between 2020 and 2024, and register a CAGR of over 3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2020-2024.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Targus Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of e-sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

By Technology

  • Wired Keyboard
  • Wireless Keyboard

By Geography

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Get additional insights on the contribution of each segment. Download Sample Report

Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the keyboard market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Keyboard Market size

Keyboard Market trends

Keyboard Market analysis

Keyboard Market segmentation

Keyboard Market vendors

The growing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector will positively impact the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Keyboard Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist keyboard market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the keyboard market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the keyboard market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of keyboard market vendors

Related Reports:

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Global Tablet Market 

Keyboard Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 260.70 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.04

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Targus Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download FREE sample report now to uncover vendor analysis and offerings of keyboard market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

9.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate for IVF Devices Market in 2021 |...

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to Grow by USD 1.26 bn...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics