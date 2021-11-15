USD 37.32 Bn growth in Indonesia Retail Market, CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, and PT Hero Supermarket Tbk emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The expansion of the retail landscape and growth in e-commerce are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as underdeveloped infrastructure will challenge market growth.

The Indonesia retail market report is segmented by Product (Food & beverages, Electrical & electronics, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement & household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). By product, about 70% of the market's growth will originate from the food and beverages segment during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

CT Corp.

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

PT Lion Super Indo

PT Multipolar Tbk

Indonesia Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution Food and Beverages at 70% Key consumer countries Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

