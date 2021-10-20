USD 39.27 Mn growth in Beryllium Hydroxide Market 2021-2025 | Size, Share, Industry Analysis, and Forecast | Technavio

Oct 20, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beryllium hydroxide market size is set to increase by USD 39.27 million between 2021 and 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the beryllium hydroxide market will be accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2% over the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. American Beryllia Inc., American Elements, Angene International Ltd., Materion Corp., NAC Kazatomprom JSC, NGK Metals Corp., and Rosewa Holding Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and defense industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Beryllium Hydroxide Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Industrial Components And Aerospace
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Energy
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Beryllium Hydroxide Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the beryllium hydroxide market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Beryllia Inc., American Elements, Angene International Ltd., Materion Corp., NAC Kazatomprom JSC, NGK Metals Corp., and Rosewa Holding Group Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Beryllium Hydroxide Market size
- Beryllium Hydroxide Market trends
- Beryllium Hydroxide Market industry analysis
The increasing consumption of energy is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high cost supplementary to extraction techniques as well as production may threaten the growth of the market.
Beryllium Hydroxide Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beryllium hydroxide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beryllium hydroxide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beryllium hydroxide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beryllium hydroxide market vendors
|
Beryllium Hydroxide Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 39.27 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.74
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Beryllia Inc., American Elements, Angene International Ltd., Materion Corp., NAC Kazatomprom JSC, NGK Metals Corp., and Rosewa Holding Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
