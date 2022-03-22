USD 39.80 bn growth in Cables And Accessories Market Size| Technavio

Mar 22, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cables and accessories market is expected to grow by USD 39.80 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Scope
The cables and accessories market report covers the following areas:
- Cables and Accessories Market Size
- Cables and Accessories Market Trends
- Cables and Accessories Market Industry Analysis
Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- BRUGG GROUP AG - The company offers cable and accessories to industries such as power distribution systems, power stations, substation, and smart grid.
- Ducab - The company offers cable and accessories of product standards such as BSEN 50288-7, BS 6231, BS 7889, BS 6387 CWZ, BS 6883, and others.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers cable and accessories such as power cables and terminal products.
- LS Cable and System Ltd. - The company offers cable and accessories for industries such as electric power, wind power, railways, marine and offshore, airports, wide area network, urban communication and others.
- Nexans SA - The company offers cable and accessories for buildings, port infrastructure, airport infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging solution.
Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Drives and Challenges
The rising global population and increasing utilization of consumer electronics are driving the cables and accessories market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material costs and unexpected electricity loss may impede market growth.
Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- By voltage
- Low
- Medium
- High
- By geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cables and accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cables and accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cables and accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cables and accessories market, vendors
|
Cables And Accessories Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 39.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.37
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Voltage
- Market segments
- Comparison by Voltage
- Low - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Voltage
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BRUGG GROUP AG
- Ducab
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- LS Cable and System Ltd.
- Nexans SA
- NKT AS
- Prysmian Spa
- Southwire Co. LLC
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tele-Fonika Kable SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
