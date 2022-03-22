USD 39.80 bn growth in Cables And Accessories Market Size| Technavio

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cables and accessories market report covers the following areas:

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BRUGG GROUP AG - The company offers cable and accessories to industries such as power distribution systems, power stations, substation, and smart grid.

Ducab - The company offers cable and accessories of product standards such as BSEN 50288-7, BS 6231, BS 7889, BS 6387 CWZ, BS 6883, and others.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers cable and accessories such as power cables and terminal products.

LS Cable and System Ltd. - The company offers cable and accessories for industries such as electric power, wind power, railways, marine and offshore, airports, wide area network, urban communication and others.

Nexans SA - The company offers cable and accessories for buildings, port infrastructure, airport infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging solution.

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Drives and Challenges

The rising global population and increasing utilization of consumer electronics are driving the cables and accessories market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material costs and unexpected electricity loss may impede market growth.

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By voltage

Low



Medium



High

By geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cables and accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cables and accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cables and accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cables and accessories market, vendors

Cables And Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 39.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Voltage

Market segments

Comparison by Voltage

Low - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Voltage

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRUGG GROUP AG

Ducab

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

LS Cable and System Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Southwire Co. LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tele-Fonika Kable SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

