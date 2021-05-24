USD 40 Billion growth expected in Catering Market| With an Accelerating CAGR of 4% amid COVID-19 Spread| SpendEdge

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

End-user sectors such as the hospitality and the healthcare industries in some regions will create opportunities for catering service providers mainly because of the lower penetration of organized catering services. This will contribute to spend growth in the global catering industry.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Catering Market in India: Key Price Trends

Labor costs are expected to increase year-over-year globally during the forecast period, ultimately impacting the costs of services in the catering industry.

However, the competitive nature within the catering industry will compel suppliers to bear some of their production costs even at the expense of their profit margin. This will help stabilize the price hike.

Insights Offered in this Catering Market Report

Supplier relationship management practices in the catering industry

Supplier margins and selection criteria in the catering industry

Top catering service providers and their cost structures

Top catering service providers in the US and their cost structures

Catering industry spend analysis in the US

Some of the top Catering suppliers listed in this report:

This Catering procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

ISS AS

US Foods Inc.

Sodexo Group

Compass Group Plc

Aramark

Performance Food Group Co.

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Related Reports on Facility Management Market:

Commercial Laundry Machinery - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as backward integration, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, conference participation, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, ad-hoc spend management, operations automation, and cost of quality impact.

Report: Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as backward integration, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, conference participation, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, ad-hoc spend management, operations automation, and cost of quality impact. Intelligent Evacuation System - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on experience, width of product portfolio, flexibility, and ability to provide excellent maintenance and support. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, and more.

Kitchen Equipment - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The kitchen equipment will grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 2.5%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Catering that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Catering TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

