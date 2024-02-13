USD 429.6 billion growth expected in Cloud Computing Market from 2022 to 2027 | Analysing Growth in Public cloud segment | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

13 Feb, 2024, 18:52 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud computing market size is expected to grow by USD 429.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth by the public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growth of the IT and BFSI sectors, and increasing globalization. The demand for public cloud services in the financial services industry is on the rise, particularly in developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico. This is because there is a growing number of SMEs in these countries that require solutions for business-related insights. The report offers an up-to-date analysis, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market

The increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting is notably driving the industry. However, factors such as System integration issues may impede growth. The market is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud and Private cloud), Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies including Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc.

  • Alibaba Group - The company's key offerings include a multi-model cloud-native database and distributed services. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information 

North America is estimated to account for 50% of the global growth during the forecast period. Enterprises from various industries, including government, IT, BFSI, and retail, among others, purchase services. Organizations are increasingly adopting solutions due to their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and minimal management requirements. The majority of the top services providers, such as AWS, Google, and others, have their headquarters in the US and are investing in the region to strengthen their offerings. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

The Report reflects a dynamic landscape shaped by emerging technologies such as big data, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and machine learning (ML). This transformative shift is evident in the proliferation of customer-centric applications leveraging cloud-based infrastructure for scalability and agility. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and online transaction processing (OLTP), driving growth. The synergy between technologies amplifies operational efficiency and innovation. As organizations harness the power of the cloud, they unlock unparalleled opportunities for data-driven decision-making and competitive advantage. The Report serves as a compass, navigating businesses through this era of digital transformation.

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.21 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.55% during the forecast period.

The cloud computing market share in the government sector is expected to increase by USD 25.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.04%.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Landscape

Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Deployment

Segmentation by Service

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Online on-Demand Laundry Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% | Busy lifestyles allowing very little time for laundry to drive the market growth - Technavio

Online on-Demand Laundry Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% | Busy lifestyles allowing very little time for laundry to drive the market growth - Technavio

The online on-demand laundry service market size is forecast to grow by USD 98.6 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be...
41.14% CAGR to be recorded in Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector from 2022 to 2027 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

41.14% CAGR to be recorded in Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector from 2022 to 2027 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The artificial intelligence market in the education sector is estimated to grow by USD 11 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.14%. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.