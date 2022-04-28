USD 438.03 Mn growth expected in Krabbe Disease Treatment Market | North America to emerge as key market | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by special drug designation. In addition, factors such as unmet clinical needs and the practice of consanguineous marriage will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market. However, the limited patient pool for clinical trials will challenge market growth.

The Krabbe disease treatment market report is segmented by therapy (anticonvulsants, muscle relaxants, HSCT, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The anticonvulsants segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of anticonvulsants in the treatment of convulsions or seizures, which is one of the main symptoms of Krabbe disease in infants. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high incidence of Krabbe disease is driving the growth of the regional market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers Tridone as anticonvulsants drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

The company offers Tridone as anticonvulsants drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers baclofen, carisoprodol, and chlorzoxazone5 as muscle relaxant drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

The company offers baclofen, carisoprodol, and chlorzoxazone5 as muscle relaxant drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease. GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company offers Lamictal tablets and Voltarenfor as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment.

The company offers Lamictal tablets and Voltarenfor as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment. Johnson and Johnson: The company offers Flexeril as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment.

The company offers Flexeril as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment. Novartis AG: The company offers Afinitor as an anticonvulsant drug for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

Krabbe Disease Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Krabbe disease treatment. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Krabbe disease treatment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Krabbe Disease Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Krabbe disease treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Krabbe disease treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Krabbe disease treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Krabbe disease treatment market vendors

Krabbe Disease Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 438.03 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., CENTOGENE NV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Polaryx, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Therapy - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Therapy - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Therapy

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Therapy



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy

5.3 Anticonvulsants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Anticonvulsants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Anticonvulsants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Anticonvulsants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Anticonvulsants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Muscle relaxants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Muscle relaxants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Muscle relaxants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Muscle relaxants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Muscle relaxants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 HSCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on HSCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on HSCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on HSCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on HSCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Therapy

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Therapy ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 97: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 100: Acorda Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Acorda Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Acorda Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Acorda Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CENTOGENE NV

Exhibit 104: CENTOGENE NV - Overview



Exhibit 105: CENTOGENE NV - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 106: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Novartis AG

Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Polaryx

Exhibit 124: Polaryx - Overview



Exhibit 125: Polaryx - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Polaryx - Key offerings

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 UCB SA

Exhibit 132: UCB SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: UCB SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: UCB SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

