USD 47.79 Bn growth expected in Craft Beer Market -- Evolving Opportunities with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Aug 16, 2022, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Craft Beer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 47.79 billion between 2019 and 2024. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The report expects North America to emerge as the major market for craft beer. The high consumption of craft spirits, especially in the US is creating significant opportunities for vendors to grow in the region. Understand the scope of the full report on the global craft beer market by Downloading Sample PDF Report Here
The 120-page report segments the craft beer market by product (India pale ale, seasonal craft beer, pale ale, amber ale, and other craft beer) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- India pale ale - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Seasonal craft beer - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pale ale - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Amber ale - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other craft beer - size and forecast 2019-2024
The demand for the India pale ale (IPA) craft beer is significant in the global market. The increasing popularity of IPA pale beer among consumers in countries such as the US, China, Australia, the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Poland is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
53% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising number of microbreweries is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as improved channels for distribution, rising disposable incomes, and growing preference for craft beer will further accelerate the growth of the craft beer market in North America.
The market is driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries. In addition, the rising population of millennials worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the craft beer market.
The purchasing power of middle-income consumers in developing countries has increased over the years. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for innovative products in the food and beverage industry. Besides, the rising per capita income in emerging markets such as China and India has substantially increased the average consumer expenditure. In addition to this, the rising awareness of the health benefits of craft beer among the millennial population has been collectively contributing to the growth of the global craft beer market.
The global craft beer market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and capacity expansions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global craft beer market.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
- Carlsberg Breweries AS
- D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.
- Diageo Plc
- Duvel Moortgat NV
- Heineken NV
- Kirin Holdings Company Ltd.
- New Belgium Brewing Co.
- The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
- Craft Vodka Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Craft Spirits Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Craft Beer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 47.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.35
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Denmark, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
