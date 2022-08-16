USD 47.79 Bn growth expected in Craft Beer Market -- Evolving Opportunities with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Craft Beer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

India pale ale - size and forecast 2019-2024

pale ale - size and forecast 2019-2024 Seasonal craft beer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pale ale - size and forecast 2019-2024

Amber ale - size and forecast 2019-2024

Other craft beer - size and forecast 2019-2024

The demand for the India pale ale (IPA) craft beer is significant in the global market. The increasing popularity of IPA pale beer among consumers in countries such as the US, China, Australia, the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Poland is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Craft Beer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

53% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising number of microbreweries is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as improved channels for distribution, rising disposable incomes, and growing preference for craft beer will further accelerate the growth of the craft beer market in North America.

The full report provides detailed insights on the potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Now

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries. In addition, the rising population of millennials worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the craft beer market.

The purchasing power of middle-income consumers in developing countries has increased over the years. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for innovative products in the food and beverage industry. Besides, the rising per capita income in emerging markets such as China and India has substantially increased the average consumer expenditure. In addition to this, the rising awareness of the health benefits of craft beer among the millennial population has been collectively contributing to the growth of the global craft beer market.

Major Vendors in the Craft Beer Market:

The global craft beer market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and capacity expansions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global craft beer market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.

Diageo Plc

Duvel Moortgat NV

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Company Ltd.

New Belgium Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Craft Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 47.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Denmark, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 India pale ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

pale ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 17: India pale ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

pale ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: India pale ale - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Seasonal craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Seasonal craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Seasonal craft beer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Pale ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Pale ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Pale ale - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Amber ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Amber ale - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Amber ale - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Other craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Other craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Other craft beer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Exhibit 49: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Overview



Exhibit 50: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Key news



Exhibit 52: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

Exhibit 59: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Overview



Exhibit 60: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key news



Exhibit 62: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Segment focus

10.6 D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.

Exhibit 64: D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 68: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Diageo Plc - Key news



Exhibit 71: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Duvel Moortgat NV

Exhibit 73: Duvel Moortgat NV - Overview



Exhibit 74: Duvel Moortgat NV - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Duvel Moortgat NV - Key offerings

10.9 Heineken NV

Exhibit 76: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 77: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Heineken NV - Key news



Exhibit 79: Heineken NV - Key offerings

10.10 Kirin Holdings Company Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Kirin Holdings Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Kirin Holdings Company Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Kirin Holdings Company Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Kirin Holdings Company Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 New Belgium Brewing Co.

Exhibit 84: New Belgium Brewing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: New Belgium Brewing Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: New Belgium Brewing Co. - Key offerings

10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 87: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio