USD 5.55 bn growth in Electroplating Market from 2021 to 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Aalberts NV & Allied Finishing Inc| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The electroplating market covers the following areas:

The report on the electroplating market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The rising demand for electroplating applications in the automotive industry is notably driving the electroplating market's growth, however, the factors such as increasing environmental concerns may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Technavio analyzes the electroplating market by End-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, jewelry, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electroplating market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electroplating is mainly used in automobile components, exterior and interior panels, rigid exterior trim systems, rigid bumper systems, and wheel systems, and under-the-hood areas. Electroplating confers excellent chemical resistance to the automobile parts and prolongs the life of the vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

Aalberts NV

Allied Finishing Inc.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Bajaj Electroplaters

Birmingham Plating Co Ltd.

J and N Metal Products LLC

Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

METALOR Technologies SA

Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.

Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC

Related Reports:

Metal Machining Market -The metal machining market size has the potential to grow by USD 13.32 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!



Sanitary Pumps Market -The sanitary pumps market share is expected to increase by USD 464.56 million from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%. Download a free sample now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Electroplating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, Japan, Canada, UK, Mexico, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aalberts NV, Allied Finishing Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Bajaj Electroplaters, Birmingham Plating Co Ltd., J and N Metal Products LLC, Kuntz Electroplating Inc., METALOR Technologies SA, Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., and Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio