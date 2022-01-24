USD 50.73 billion Growth in the Toys and Games Market by 2025 | 31% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The toys and games market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the toys and games market during the forecast period.

Toys and Games Market Highlights:

Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 50.73 billion

CAGR: accelerating at 6.70%

accelerating at 6.70% Year-over-year growth: 5.11%

Looking for further highlights related to the toys and games market? Read a Sample Report Free of Cost

Toys and Games Market: Major regions and key countries:

North America (US, Canada , and Mexico )

(US, , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, and France )

( , UK, and ) APAC ( China , India , and Japan )

, , and ) South America

MEA

Toys and Games Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the key vendors operating in the toys and games market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Atlas Games - The company offers toys and games such as white box, godsforge, northern crown products, and others.

The company offers toys and games such as white box, godsforge, northern crown products, and others. Clementoni Spa - The company offers toys and games such as scientific toys and board games.

The company offers toys and games such as scientific toys and board games. Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers toys and games such as science toys, and light up 3D puzzles.

Technavio offers a comprehensive list of more than 20 vendors in the market. To explore some of these vendors, View a Free Sample

Toys and Games Market: Segmentation

Product: By product, the toys and games market has been classified into activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others segments. The activity and ride-on toys segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The spending capacity of parents is increasing due to the rising disposable income. Hence, they are purchasing premium activity and ride-on toys for their children. Moreover, prominent vendors offer innovative toys. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

By product, the toys and games market has been classified into activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others segments. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The spending capacity of parents is increasing due to the rising disposable income. Hence, they are purchasing premium activity and ride-on toys for their children. Moreover, prominent vendors offer innovative toys. These factors are driving the growth of this segment. Distribution channel: By distribution channel, the toys and games market has been classified into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. The offline segment holds the major share of the market.

By distribution channel, the toys and games market has been classified into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. The segment holds the major share of the market. Geography: By geography, the toys and games market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. Among these regions, North America will have a significant market share growth of 31% during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America . The increasing demand for premium toys, rising spending capacity of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors will drive the toys and games market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Find out which segments dominate the toys and games market. Download a Free Sample Now

Toys and Games Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the toys and games market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

We also offer USD 1000 worth FREE customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Toys and Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 4M Industrial Development Ltd., Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Elenco Electronics Inc., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids II Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Playmates Holdings Ltd., Ravensburger AG, SIMBA TOYs GmbH&Co.KG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio