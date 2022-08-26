USD 542.72 million Growth in Natural Antioxidants Market Size with 55% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Natural Antioxidants Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.53%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global natural antioxidants market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the natural antioxidants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Natural Antioxidants Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Natural Antioxidants Market Dynamics

Key Trend: Nutraceutical antioxidants is one of the key natural antioxidants market trends fueling the market growth. Nutraceuticals refer to a broad range of food products, including ingredients and dietary supplements that have health or medical benefits. As an ingredient in nutraceuticals, antioxidants include older-known vitamins such as vitamins C and E to newer ingredients like lutein and lycopene, which are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As a result, these compounds may have a greater potential for therapeutic success than drugs with only one mechanism of action. The multiple modes of action of nutraceuticals in mitigating oxidative stress and promoting neuronal survival signals likely contribute to their effectiveness in so many in-vitro and in-vivo research studies on neuronal injury and neurodegenerative disease.

Nutraceutical antioxidants is one of the key natural antioxidants market trends fueling the market growth. Nutraceuticals refer to a broad range of food products, including ingredients and dietary supplements that have health or medical benefits. As an ingredient in nutraceuticals, antioxidants include older-known vitamins such as vitamins C and E to newer ingredients like lutein and lycopene, which are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As a result, these compounds may have a greater potential for therapeutic success than drugs with only one mechanism of action. The multiple modes of action of nutraceuticals in mitigating oxidative stress and promoting neuronal survival signals likely contribute to their effectiveness in so many in-vitro and in-vivo research studies on neuronal injury and neurodegenerative disease. Key Challenge: High product cost is one of the factors hampering the natural antioxidants market growth. The raw materials from which natural antioxidants are extracted, such as vitamin E, are relatively costly. This eventually leads to an increase in the cost of the final product. The extraction of natural antioxidants is expensive, as there is no single standard procedure for the extraction of natural antioxidants. The different extraction techniques used for the extraction of natural antioxidants include high hydrostatic pressure (HHP) and pressurized liquid extraction (PLE), which offer high pressure and can enhance extraction efficiency but at higher costs. Recent technologies such as high hydrostatic pressure, microwave, and ultrasound usually require higher investment costs. The increasing costs may hamper the natural antioxidants market growth during the forecast period.

Request a FREE Sample PDF to Know more about the Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

Natural Antioxidants Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Food And Beverages: The natural antioxidants market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several studies have been published that indicate a relationship between the long-term consumption of synthetic antioxidants and certain health issues, such as skin allergies, gastrointestinal tract problems, and in some cases, an increased risk of cancer. Thus, the growing awareness about the negative impact of synthetic antioxidants has increased consumer demand for natural antioxidants and clean-label food and beverage products with natural antioxidants. Such factors will drive the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

The natural antioxidants market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several studies have been published that indicate a relationship between the long-term consumption of synthetic antioxidants and certain health issues, such as skin allergies, gastrointestinal tract problems, and in some cases, an increased risk of cancer. Thus, the growing awareness about the negative impact of synthetic antioxidants has increased consumer demand for natural antioxidants and clean-label food and beverage products with natural antioxidants. Such factors will drive the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Animal Feeds

Type

Vitamin C-based : With the rise in the number of people with diabetes worldwide, the demand for natural antioxidants is anticipated to increase. Some of the natural sources of vitamin C are citrus fruits, avocados, papaya, beef, and poultry. Vitamin C-based natural antioxidants are readily available in the market and are used widely in many industries.

: With the rise in the number of people with diabetes worldwide, the demand for natural antioxidants is anticipated to increase. Some of the natural sources of vitamin C are citrus fruits, avocados, papaya, beef, and poultry. Vitamin C-based natural antioxidants are readily available in the market and are used widely in many industries.

Vitamin E-based



Polyphenols-based



Carotenoids-based

Geography

APAC: 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for natural antioxidants market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and wellness will fuel the natural antioxidants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for natural antioxidants market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and wellness will fuel the natural antioxidants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Receive our market sample report now to access a detailed segment-wise analysis of the natural antioxidants market

Natural Antioxidants Market Vendor Analysis

The natural antioxidants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. This statistical study of the natural antioxidants market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The natural antioxidants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A and B Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.

Cargill Inc.

Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

IMCD NV

Indena SpA

Kalsec Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

L Air Liquide SA

Prinova Group LLC

Ricela Health Foods Ltd.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Want to get more vendor-specific product offerings and strategic initiatives, Download Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas :

Natural Antioxidants Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist natural antioxidants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the natural antioxidants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the natural antioxidants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural antioxidants market vendors

Related Reports:

Castor Oil and its Derivatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agrochemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Natural Antioxidants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 542.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and B Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I., Cargill Inc., Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., IMCD NV, Indena SpA, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, L Air Liquide SA, Prinova Group LLC, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., and Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Animal feeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Animal feeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Vitamin C-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Vitamin C-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Vitamin E-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Vitamin E-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Polyphenols-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Polyphenols-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Carotenoids-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Carotenoids-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 132: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

11.6 btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.

Exhibit 135: btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I. - Overview



Exhibit 136: btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I. - Key offerings

11.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 138: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 142: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Kalsec Inc.

Exhibit 146: Kalsec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kalsec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Kalsec Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.11 Prinova Group LLC

Exhibit 154: Prinova Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Prinova Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Prinova Group LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Synthite Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Synthite Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Synthite Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Synthite Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio