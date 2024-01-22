USD 568.32 million growth expected in Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market between 2022 and 2027, Analysing Growth in invasive segment, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 568.32 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% according to Technavio. The market share growth by the invasive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Innovations in the maternal care devices sector have resulted in the emergence of portable and wireless products, accompanied by the uptake of digital health solutions such as telemedicine, mHealth, and remote monitoring. These advancements aim to cater to the increasing need for enhanced healthcare accessibility in developing economies. To understand more about the information services market, request a Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nisonic AS, REHAU Group, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, and Tokibo Co. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nisonic AS, REHAU Group, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, and Tokibo Co. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Product (Invasive and Non-invasive ), Application (Traumatic brain injury, Intracerebral hemorrhage, and Others ), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Growing applications of intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are notably driving market growth. In the market, companies are placing increased emphasis on expanding surveillance applications for intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices. While traditionally used for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) assessment, these devices now play a crucial role in monitoring patients with brain tumors, stroke, and severe meningitis. Continuous monitoring for increased intracranial pressure, also known as intracranial hypertension, is essential in such cases. This expanded application encompasses various neurological disorders like Cerebral Edema, Hydrocephalus, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Stroke, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Brain Tumor, Meningitis, and Encephalitis. The monitoring involves techniques such as the Glasgow Coma Scale, analysis of Cerebrospinal Fluid, Ventriculostomy, and External Ventricular Drainage.

The complications associated with ICP monitoring devices are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The anesthesia monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,108.53 million.

The vital signs monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4.79 billion.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio