USD 6.94 Bn Growth Automated Teller Machine Market | 48% of the market growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs is one of the key trends anticipated to fuel the market growth positively . With the increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs, customers feel more secure while carrying out transactions. Consumers prioritize convenience and security while handling financial transactions, and to achieve this, financial institutions are increasingly focusing on providing access to EMV-compliant ATM services not only to protect their customers' financial information but also to reduce the threat of fraudulent activities.

is one of the key trends anticipated to fuel the market growth positively With the increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs, customers feel more secure while carrying out transactions. Consumers prioritize convenience and security while handling financial transactions, and to achieve this, financial institutions are increasingly focusing on providing access to EMV-compliant ATM services not only to protect their customers' financial information but also to reduce the threat of fraudulent activities. Market Challenge: High costs associated with ATMs is one of the key challenges hindering the automated teller machine market growth. ATMs are an expense for a bank, in terms of the cost of the machine, monthly rentals for the space that they occupy at a branch office or off-site (outside the bank premises), the cost of commercial electricity, and the cost of hiring a security guard to prevent untoward incidents.

For more insights on the key market dynamics, Read Sample Report

Market Segment Insights

The automated teller machine market report is segmented by Deployment (Offsite ATM, Onsite ATM, and Others) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for automated teller machines in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing number of ATM installations will facilitate the automated teller machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment: The automated teller machine market share growth by the offsite ATM will be significant during the forecast period. Although the total number of ATMs is declining across the world due to the rising popularity of non-cash payments, there has been significant growth in the number of offsite ATMs.

Request Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Competitive Scenario

The automated teller machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasingly innovating and enhancing technologies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automated teller machine market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.



Euronet Worldwide Inc.



Fujitsu Ltd.



GRGBanking



Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.



Hitachi Ltd.



Hyosung Corp.



NCR Corp.



Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.



The Digicon Group

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Trade Finance Market by Trade Finance Instruments and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Teller Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.,

Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., NCR Corp., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., and The Digicon Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on specialized consumer services

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for specialized consumer services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the ATM industry

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Onsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 45: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 49: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Euronet Worldwide Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 52: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Euronet Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Fujitsu Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 57: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 GRGBanking

Exhibit 59: GRGBanking - Overview



Exhibit 60: GRGBanking - Product and service



Exhibit 61: GRGBanking - Key offerings

10.7 Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hyosung Corp.

Exhibit 70: Hyosung Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hyosung Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Hyosung Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 73: NCR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: NCR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: NCR Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 76: NCR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Digicon Group

Exhibit 83: The Digicon Group - Overview



Exhibit 84: The Digicon Group - Product and service



Exhibit 85: The Digicon Group – Key news



Exhibit 86: The Digicon Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio