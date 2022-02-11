USD 66.48 Bn growth in Online Lingerie Market | Cost benefits for retailers operating in online space to boost market growth | Technavio

Feb 11, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Lingerie Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online lingerie market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 64.48 billion. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 17.27% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: Changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers
The evolving preferences of consumers have led to the advent of various types of innerwear that come in different fabrics, styles, and kinds. Besides, the increasingly busy and hectic lifestyles of consumers have increased the reliance on online shopping. This is encouraging many brands to expand their presence on online channels by providing special offers, coupons, and price discounts to attract customers. All these factors are making shopping for lingerie products more cost-effective and convenient, thereby fueling the growth of the market.
Market Challenge: Increasing competition from the unorganized sector
Many local and unorganized vendors operating in the market are becoming popular due to their competitive pricing. The products of these vendors are occupying the shelf area of athleisure brands in supermarkets. These products are made available on both online and offline channels and are priced lower than the products offered by major brands. This is negatively hampering the sales of key players, thereby impeding the market growth.
Online Lingerie Market: Segmentation Analysis
The online lingerie market report is segmented by Product (Bras, Panties, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
By product, the bra segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The higher price and replacement cycle of bras over the other kinds of intimate apparel is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increase in the demand for customizable bras is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Europe will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for body-shaping slips and skirt lingerie is driving the growth of the online lingerie market in Europe. Germany and the UK are the key markets for online lingerie in Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AB Lindex: Online lingerie products offered by the company include Seamless bralette with lace, Classic regular briefs, and Night dress with floral pattern.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: Online lingerie products offered by the company include Aerie Animal Lace Padded Strappy Bralette and Aerie Animal Lace Padded Strappy Bralette.
- Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers Hanes Ultimate Ultra Light Comfort With Support Strap Wirefree Bra and Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Microfiber Stretch Modern Brief.
- Jockey International Inc.: The company manufactures a line of apparel products such as underwear, sleepwear, and sportswear for men, women, and children.
- L Brands Inc.: The company offers Lise Charmel - Dressing Floral Half Cup Bra Ambre Nacre and Lise Charmel - Soir De Venise Half Cup Navy Blue.
- LISE CHARMEL
- Maison Lejaby
- Nubian Skin Ltd.
- PVH Corp.
- Wolf Lingerie SAS
|
Online Lingerie Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 64.48 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
17.27
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Lindex, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., LISE CHARMEL, Maison Lejaby, Nubian Skin Ltd., PVH Corp., and Wolf Lingerie SAS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Panties - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Lindex
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Jockey International Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- LISE CHARMEL
- Maison Lejaby
- Nubian Skin Ltd.
- PVH Corp.
- Wolf Lingerie SAS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
