USD 66.48 Bn growth in Online Lingerie Market | Cost benefits for retailers operating in online space to boost market growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers

The evolving preferences of consumers have led to the advent of various types of innerwear that come in different fabrics, styles, and kinds. Besides, the increasingly busy and hectic lifestyles of consumers have increased the reliance on online shopping. This is encouraging many brands to expand their presence on online channels by providing special offers, coupons, and price discounts to attract customers. All these factors are making shopping for lingerie products more cost-effective and convenient, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Market Challenge: Increasing competition from the unorganized sector

Many local and unorganized vendors operating in the market are becoming popular due to their competitive pricing. The products of these vendors are occupying the shelf area of athleisure brands in supermarkets. These products are made available on both online and offline channels and are priced lower than the products offered by major brands. This is negatively hampering the sales of key players, thereby impeding the market growth.

Online Lingerie Market: Segmentation Analysis

The online lingerie market report is segmented by Product (Bras, Panties, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By product, the bra segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The higher price and replacement cycle of bras over the other kinds of intimate apparel is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increase in the demand for customizable bras is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Europe will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for body-shaping slips and skirt lingerie is driving the growth of the online lingerie market in Europe. Germany and the UK are the key markets for online lingerie in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AB Lindex: Online lingerie products offered by the company include Seamless bralette with lace, Classic regular briefs, and Night dress with floral pattern.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: Online lingerie products offered by the company include Aerie Animal Lace Padded Strappy Bralette and Aerie Animal Lace Padded Strappy Bralette.

Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers Hanes Ultimate Ultra Light Comfort With Support Strap Wirefree Bra and Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Microfiber Stretch Modern Brief.

Jockey International Inc.: The company manufactures a line of apparel products such as underwear, sleepwear, and sportswear for men, women, and children.

L Brands Inc.: The company offers Lise Charmel - Dressing Floral Half Cup Bra Ambre Nacre and Lise Charmel - Soir De Venise Half Cup Navy Blue.

The company offers Lise Charmel - Dressing Floral Half Cup Bra Ambre Nacre and Lise Charmel - Soir De Venise Half Cup Navy Blue. LISE CHARMEL

Maison Lejaby

Nubian Skin Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Wolf Lingerie SAS

Online Lingerie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 64.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.27 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Lindex, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., LISE CHARMEL, Maison Lejaby, Nubian Skin Ltd., PVH Corp., and Wolf Lingerie SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Panties - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Lindex

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

L Brands Inc.

LISE CHARMEL

Maison Lejaby

Nubian Skin Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Wolf Lingerie SAS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

