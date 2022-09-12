USD 9.82 Bn growth expected in Companion Animal Healthcare Market -- North America to account for the largest share

The vendors included in the global companion animal healthcare market are Merck and Co. Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Virbac Group, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Bayer AG, Heska Corp., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Vetoquinol SA, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Agrolabo Spa, Chanelle Pharma Group, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corp., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Inovet, Endovac Animal Health, and Eco Animal Health Group Plc.

Factors such as rising pet ownership, marketing campaigns and packaging innovations, and the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The companion animal healthcare market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Companion Animal Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

Product

Pharmaceuticals



Diagnostics

The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The rise in pet ownership, rising zoonotic disease incidence, and the rising demand for pet insurance are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America is the major market, occupying 43% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors such as the presence of a well-established base of animal health industries, the high adoption of companion animals, the rising incidence of parasitic infections, the growing pool of veterinarians, and the growing expenditure on animal health.

The report also covers the following areas:

Companion Animal Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist companion animal healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the companion animal healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the companion animal healthcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companion animal healthcare market vendors

Companion Animal Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrolabo Spa, Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Eco Animal Health Group Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Endovac Animal Health, Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovet, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corp., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 85: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

Exhibit 89: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 90: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 92: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

Exhibit 94: Ceva Sante Animale - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ceva Sante Animale - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Ceva Sante Animale - Key offerings

10.6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 97: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Heska Corp.

Exhibit 101: Heska Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Heska Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Heska Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Heska Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Heska Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 106: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Indian Immunologicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Indian Immunologicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Indian Immunologicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Virbac Group

Exhibit 119: Virbac Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: Virbac Group - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Virbac Group - Key news



Exhibit 122: Virbac Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Virbac Group - Segment focus

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 124: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

