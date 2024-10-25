USD President James Harris Tops List of Best Performing College Presidents

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report compiled by the American Enterprise Institute, which ranks current and former university presidents based on their performance around key issues, placed University of San Diego (USD) President James T. Harris III in the number one spot nationally among sitting presidents. Harris is also the only California president in the top 10.

University of San Diego President James T. Harris III

The ranking evaluated campus leaders on their ability to keep tuition affordable, improve student success, and expand access for historically underrepresented student groups. The report's findings also indicate that Harris had the highest retention rate last year (92%) out of the top 10 presidents. Among this exclusive list of top leaders, only three, including Harris, are currently serving presidents.

These components have been part of Harris' vision for USD since he arrived in 2016 and remain key initiatives in the university's strategic planning efforts. They also speak to Harris' deep commitment to expanding access to USD education for all students and his work to align campus efforts to make USD a more inclusive and accessible community.

"While I am deeply humbled by the results of this report, it takes an entire campus community to make progress on these important initiatives. At USD we are blessed with a dedicated community of staff and faculty who put our students first and truly believe in our mission to advance academic excellence while confronting humanity's urgent challenges," Harris said.

Harris is known for his approachable personality and warm presence on campus . He often chats with students between classes or takes early morning walks with them near campus. With the competing pressures put on college presidents, Harris believes his connections with students keep him grounded and focused on the guiding purpose of his role.

