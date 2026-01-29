USDA Protein Push Signals New Search for Seafood

Wild Alaska Sole hits the mark for new dietary guidelines

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's just what the doctor ordered. With the release of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines, nutrition experts issued a call for Americans to eat more nutrient-dense, naturally occurring food, with an emphasis on high-quality protein sources. Wild Alaska Sole, an unsung hero often labeled as Wild Alaska Flounder in the U.S., fits America's updated recommendations.

"While food trends are always changing, the research is consistent that fresh, wild seafood provides critical nutrients like omega-3s that are hard to replace with other foods," said Pat Shanahan, executive director of the Wild Alaska Sole Association. "Wild Alaska Sole is especially approachable. It's mild-tasting, easy to cook, and naturally lean, while providing essential omega-3 fatty acids. The unique nutritional profile makes it one of the easiest ways for families to enjoy fish at home while meeting today's dietary recommendations."

The new federal guidelines emphasize naturally nutrient-dense foods as the foundation for maintaining a healthy weight, reducing chronic disease risk, and addressing nutrient shortfalls common in U.S. diets. Eating more lean fish like Wild Alaska Sole aligns with this approach, as it delivers high-quality protein alongside essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B-12, selenium, potassium, and phosphorus.

"As a dietitian, I encourage people to aim for at least two servings of seafood per week and choose whole, high-quality protein sources," said Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD. "Wild Alaska Sole is a great option—it's a high-quality protein that's naturally low in calories and fat, yet rich in nutrients that support heart, brain, and immune health and may help reduce the risk of chronic disease. Plus, it's quick and easy to prepare—try it pan-fried, air-fried, or grilled—making it a simple choice for busy weeknight meals."

A single 3.5 oz serving of Wild Alaska Sole delivers:

High-quality protein: More than 20 g of complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. The new Dietary Guidelines recommend 1.1 to 1.6 g of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 75-108 g per day for a 150-pound person.

More than 20 g of complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. The new Dietary Guidelines recommend 1.1 to 1.6 g of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 75-108 g per day for a 150-pound person. Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA): Approximately 665 mg of omega-3s essential for brain, heart, and eye health and associated with reduced cognitive decline.

Vitamin B-12: 11 mcg of vitamin B-12, a nutrient critical for cellular energy production, DNA synthesis, and nervous system health. Adults are advised to consume a minimum of 2.4 mcg per day.

Selenium: 32 mcg of selenium, an essential mineral that supports thyroid function, bone health, and immune defense. This provides roughly half of the 55 to 70 mcg daily intake recommended for adults.

Potassium: Approximately 300 mg of potassium, supporting the recommended daily intake of 2,600 to 3,400 mg and contributing to heart health by helping regulate blood pressure and reduce stroke risk.

Approximately 300 mg of potassium, supporting the recommended daily intake of 2,600 to 3,400 mg and contributing to heart health by helping regulate blood pressure and reduce stroke risk. Phosphorus: 212 mg of phosphorus, an essential mineral for strong bones and teeth, kidney function, muscle contraction, and nerve signaling. This contributes meaningfully toward the recommended 700 mg daily intake for adults.

With all these nutrients packed into each serving, Wild Alaska Sole exemplifies the type of high-quality protein highlighted in the new Dietary Guidelines, supporting the shift toward whole, nutrient-dense foods that benefit multiple body systems.

In addition to its nutrient density, Wild Alaska Sole supports the guidelines' call for practical, sustainable eating habits. Widely available in the frozen seafood aisle, it offers year-round convenience and versatility across cooking methods, making it an easy fit for everyday meals.

Wild Alaska Sole represents a rare combination of lean protein, essential nutrients, accessibility, and sustainability, helping Americans turn federal dietary guidance into simple, realistic food choices.

For shopping and cooking tips and tricks, a variety of recipes, and to learn more, visit www.wildalaskasole.org.

About Wild Alaska Sole Association

The Wild Alaska Sole Association (WASA) is dedicated to increasing the awareness, appreciation, and value of Alaska flatfish. Representing the largest flatfish fishery in the world and the second largest federally managed fishery in Alaska, WASA is working to promote Wild Alaska Sole in major seafood markets globally by educating both seafood buyers and consumers about the superior benefits of Wild Alaska Sole. For more information, visit www.wildalaskasole.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

