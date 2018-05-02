USDLA Awards Blackboard Ally with Innovation Award for Excellence in Distance Learning in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) presented its 2018 International Distance Learning Awards to Blackboard in conjunction with the 2018 National Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Blackboard was recognized with USDLA's Innovation Award for higher education for Blackboard Ally, the company's solution that helps make online course content more accessible for all learners. Blackboard Ally integrates with an institution's existing learning management system (LMS) and automatically runs course materials through an accessibility checklist that looks for common accessibility issues. The solution generates a range of more accessible alternatives for the instructor's original content including Semantic HTML, audio, ePub, and electronic Braille. It provides educators with guidance for improving the accessibility of their course materials, while also supplying comprehensive reporting on the current state of content accessibility at both the course and institutional level.

USDLA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit association, founded in 1987, as the nation's leading distance learning organization. The association reaches 20,000 people globally with sponsors and members operating in and influencing 46% of the $913 billion dollar U.S. education and training market.

These prestigious International Awards are presented annually to organizations and individuals engaged in the development and delivery of distance learning programs. Included in the recognition ceremony were awards for 21st Century Distance Learning, Innovation, Excellence in Teaching/Training, Quality Research Paper, Student Achievement, and Eagle.

"As a premier organization for the entire distance learning profession, we are honoring Blackboard as a leader in the industry," said Dr. John G. Flores, Executive Director of USDLA. "Blackboard has raised the bar of excellence and we are truly honored by Blackboard's contributions within all distance learning constituencies."



The USDLA Awards were created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight those distance learning instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary results through the use of online, videoconferencing, satellite and blended learning delivery technologies.

"This year's USDLA Award recipient Blackboard represents the finest examples of online courses, best practices, and leadership in our field. The depth and breadth of the USDLA membership allows us to engage with leaders from higher education, K-12, industry, military, and government who daily demonstrate the power of distance learning. We are so very proud and excited to be able to recognize this level of excellence," said Mr. Pat Cassella, President of USDLA.

"Blackboard is truly honored to be recognized with this award from USDLA alongside some of the leading innovators in the field of distance learning," said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Blackboard. "We're proud of the impact that Blackboard Ally has made in helping institutions nationwide improve the accessibility of their digital course content, and we look forward to continuing to support our clients as they build inclusive learning environments for all students."



Mr. Ken Conn, Chair of USDLA Board of Directors noted that, "This year's award winners represent many of the most innovative leaders in the field of distance learning." He continued, "I also look forward to seeing Blackboard again during National Distance Learning Week, November 5-9, 2018."

About Blackboard Inc.

Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.

About United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA)

The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit association formed in 1987 and is located in Boston, Massachusetts. The association reaches 20,000 people globally with sponsors and members operating in and influencing 46% of the $913 billion dollar U.S. education and training market. USDLA promotes the development and application of distance learning for education and training and serves the needs of the distance learning community by providing advocacy, information, networking and opportunity. Distance learning and training constituencies served include pre-k-12 education, higher and continuing education, home schooling as well as business, corporate, military, government and telehealth markets. The USDLA trademarked logo is the recognized worldwide symbol of dedicated professionals committed to the distance learning industry. http://www.usdla.org

Contact:

Shawnee Cohn

202-303-9053

shawnee.cohn@blackboard.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usdla-awards-blackboard-ally-with-innovation-award-for-excellence-in-distance-learning-in-2018-300641297.html

SOURCE Blackboard Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackboard.com

