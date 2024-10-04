Used Aircraft Asking Prices Declining Across All Categories

"Inventory levels in most segments are continuing an upward trend, albeit at a slower pace," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "This trend is continuing to exert pressure on selling prices, which is apparent in the asking value data in the current market reports."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Inventory levels in this market are trending up while asking values gradually decline. Global used jet inventory was up 4.27% M/M in September, is trending upward, and posted a 9.59% YOY increase. Looking at noteworthy changes in specific categories, used mid-sized jet inventory was up 8.55% M/M and used super mid-sized jet inventory was up 22.31% YOY.

Asking values decreased 0.82% M/M and 6.32% YOY and are trending down. Asking prices for used mid-sized jets were down 7.05% YOY, the largest decrease of any used jet category in September.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels in this market decreased 1.01% M/M and 11.31% YOY in September and are trending sideways.

Asking values showed a marginal M/M decrease of 0.66% M/M, continuing a months-long downward trend. Asking values were 1.2% lower YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels of used turboprops dipped 0.25% lower M/M in September but were up 8.67% YOY and are trending up.

Asking values were down 1.05% M/M and are trending down. However, asking values showed a marginal 0.21% increase YOY.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

In this market, inventory remains steady, and asking values are trending up. In September, inventory levels fell 8.33% M/M, rose 0.92% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Asking values increased by 6.44% M/M and 6.83% YOY.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

