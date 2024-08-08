Used Aircraft Inventory Levels Rising in All Segments as Jet Values Continue Trending Lower

"The aircraft market overall is slowing, but that is not unusual during the summer months," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "We expect sellers will adjust their asking prices based on changing conditions, and the market will pick up again heading into the fall season."

Asking prices are trending down for used jets and turboprop aircraft, with jets declining at a higher rate. Asking prices are trending sideways for used piston single aircraft and increasing for used Robinson piston helicopters.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Inventory rose 5.76% M/M in July in Sandhills' worldwide used jet marketplaces, marking several consecutive months of inventory growth. Inventory was up 8.23% year over year.

Asking values increased slightly in July, by 0.24% M/M, but continue trending downward. Asking values were 6.22% lower than July 2023 .

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Sandhills noted a sideways trend for used piston single aircraft inventory levels in the U.S. and Canada . Inventory was up 1.25% M/M in July but 9.43% lower YOY.

. Inventory was up 1.25% M/M in July but 9.43% lower YOY. Asking values decreased by 0.3% M/M and 1.81% YOY in July and are trending sideways.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels of used turboprop aircraft in the U.S. and Canada rose 3.39% M/M and 9.09% YOY in July and are trending upward.

rose 3.39% M/M and 9.09% YOY in July and are trending upward. Conversely, asking values decreased 0.67% M/M and 0.49% YOY and are trending down.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

In the global used Robinson helicopter market, inventory levels increased by 2.63% M/M in July and are trending sideways. Inventory was 9.35% higher than in the same period last year.

Following several months of growth, asking values continued to increase in July, up 4.45% M/M and 7.08% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

