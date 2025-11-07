Used Aircraft Market Shows Diverging Inventory Trends Among Jets, Piston Singles, and Turboprop Aircraft

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind Value Insight Portal (VIP). Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, VIP identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston-single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Inventory levels for used jets decreased by 2.21% month over month and 15.7% year over year in October and are trending down. The used large jet category exhibited the most significant M/M inventory decrease with a 5.67% drop, while the used super mid jet category showed the largest YOY decrease, down 23.56% compared to year-ago levels.

Asking values in this market increased slightly M/M in October, by 0.97%, and are trending up, but were down 1.16% YOY. The used large jet category led in M/M asking value increases, up 1.95%, while the used super mid jet category posted the largest YOY decrease at 4.39%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston-Single Aircraft

Inventory levels of used piston-single aircraft increased by 2.57% M/M in October and decreased by 4.77% YOY. Still, the market shifted from a sideways trend to an upward trend.

Asking prices in this market decreased by 1.84% M/M and 0.93% YOY in October and are trending sideways.

Global Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels in this market rose 4.95% M/M in October but dropped 15.87% YOY. The market moved from a downward to a sideways trend.

Used turboprop aircraft asking prices fell 4.12% M/M in October, but were up slightly YOY, by 0.25%.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market are trending downward despite a 32% M/M increase in October. Inventory levels were down 13.16% compared to year-ago levels.

Asking values decreased by 0.22% M/M, increased by 3.84% YOY, and are trending upward.

