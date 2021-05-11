Used Construction Equipment, Heavy-Duty Truck, and Ag Machinery Values Continue Upward Trend

Chart Takeaways Each Sandhills Market Report explores the most notable changes in the constantly evolving used heavy-duty truck and equipment industries. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The charts accompanying this announcement detail the historic YOY value changes in asking and auction values occurring throughout 2021.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

In addition to the 39.2% YOY increase in auction values and 10.8% YOY increase in asking values mentioned above for the used heavy-duty truck market, values are up within the sleeper truck category.

Auction values for sleeper trucks posted a 10-percentage-point improvement compared to April 2021 , moving up to 56.9% YOY from 47.2% YOY, while asking values rose 8 percentage points to 19.6% YOY.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for used construction equipment posted a 2-percentage-point increase in both auction values (up 18.5% YOY) and asking values (up 11.5% YOY).

Minor value increases were also present within the crawler dozer category. Dozer auction values were up 11.7% YOY in May compared to 10.9% YOY in April, while dozer asking values were up 5.7% YOY this month compared to 5.2% YOY last month.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for used farm equipment posted a 13.1% YOY increase within the auction market, up just slightly from a 13.0% YOY increase posted last month. Asking values rose to an 8.3% YOY increase this month, also a modest improvement over the previous month's 7.5% YOY increase.

Looking at the 300-plus-horsepower tractor category, the Sandhills Auction EVI posted at 10.4% YOY this month, while asking values posted at 4.35% YOY. Both of these increases represented a 1% improvement compared to last month.

