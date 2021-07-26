Used Equipment & Truck Inventory Levels Improve Following Protracted Decline

Used equipment values, meanwhile, are continuing to show year-over-year increases in multiple asset categories, according to the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report shows month-over-month inventory gains in the sleeper truck, skid steer, and high-horsepower (300 HP or greater) tractor categories occurring in June for the first time since early 2020.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Sandhills EVI for sleeper trucks shows a 70.5% YOY increase in auction values in June compared to 61.9% YOY in May, and a 38.1% YOY increase in asking values compared to a 25.0% YOY increase for the same time period.

Mirroring the inventory improvements noted above for all markets, sleeper truck inventory had its first positive month-over-month variance in June since Q2 2020, driven by trucks in the 0- to 5-year age group. Within this late-model group, asking EVI continued an upward trend, with a $6,000 increase (up 55% YOY) in June compared to May.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

For skid steers, the Sandhills EVI shows auction values up 12.7% YOY in June compared to 13.4% YOY in May, with asking values up 7.2% YOY vs. a 6.1% YOY improvement in May.

As with sleeper truck inventories, late-model assets are leading the improvements in the skid steer category. Skid steers in the 0- to 5-year age group show an 11.9% YOY increase in June, up 2 percentage points from May.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for high-HP tractors logged a 10% YOY auction value increase in June, and a 4.3% YOY asking value increase, which are roughly flat compared to May values.

Inventory levels for high-HP tractors are up slightly month-over-month across all age groups. Tractors in the late-model age group showed a 9.9% YOY increase in June.

Obtain the Full Report

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator , Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

