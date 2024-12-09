Used Jet Asking Prices Dipped Lower in November and Are Trending Down

"Inventory levels of used jets continue to climb," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "We're also seeing inventory growth continuing in the used turboprop market. But while asking prices were up slightly in November for turboprops, asking prices of used jets took a more noticeable downward turn."

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Inventory levels of used jets in Sandhills' international marketplaces have been trending upward for several months. In November, inventory decreased by 3.25% M/M but was 4.73% higher than year-ago levels. Inventory levels of used super mid jets increased more than other jet categories at 5.45% M/M and 15.56% YOY.

Asking values fell 2.35% M/M and 6.16% YOY and are trending down. Used light jet asking values decreased the most from the previous month, falling 4.09%, while large jets decreased the most YOY at 6.83%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels in this market increased by 5.17% M/M, decreased by 13.88% YOY, and continued a downward trend.

Asking values have been holding steady. Used piston single asking prices ticked up 1.03% M/M and 0.58% YOY in November.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Used turboprop aircraft inventory levels have been trending upward for several consecutive months. Inventory levels continued this trend in November with increases of 0.7% M/M and 9.16% YOY.

Asking values increased by 1.24% M/M and 1.18% YOY but are trending down.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market decreased by 1.08% M/M and 23.33% YOY in November, continuing a months-long downward trend.

Asking values have been trending upward, posting increases of 6.1% M/M and 1.95% YOY in November.

