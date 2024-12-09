Used Jet Asking Prices Dipped Lower in November and Are Trending Down

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest Sandhills Global market reports show that asking prices for used jets are falling lower and pursuing a downward trend. The reports, which cover used jets, piston single aircraft, turboprop aircraft, and Robinson piston helicopters in Sandhills' marketplaces, show that prices for pre-owned jets dropped 2.35% month over month and 6.16% year over year in November, compared to an increase of 1.75% M/M and a decrease of 4.96% YOY in October.

"Inventory levels of used jets continue to climb," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "We're also seeing inventory growth continuing in the used turboprop market. But while asking prices were up slightly in November for turboprops, asking prices of used jets took a more noticeable downward turn."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter HubAviation TraderAircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways
This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

  • Inventory levels of used jets in Sandhills' international marketplaces have been trending upward for several months. In November, inventory decreased by 3.25% M/M but was 4.73% higher than year-ago levels. Inventory levels of used super mid jets increased more than other jet categories at 5.45% M/M and 15.56% YOY.
  • Asking values fell 2.35% M/M and 6.16% YOY and are trending down. Used light jet asking values decreased the most from the previous month, falling 4.09%, while large jets decreased the most YOY at 6.83%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

  • Inventory levels in this market increased by 5.17% M/M, decreased by 13.88% YOY, and continued a downward trend.
  • Asking values have been holding steady. Used piston single asking prices ticked up 1.03% M/M and 0.58% YOY in November.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

  • Used turboprop aircraft inventory levels have been trending upward for several consecutive months. Inventory levels continued this trend in November with increases of 0.7% M/M and 9.16% YOY.
  • Asking values increased by 1.24% M/M and 1.18% YOY but are trending down.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

  • Inventory levels in this market decreased by 1.08% M/M and 23.33% YOY in November, continuing a months-long downward trend.
  • Asking values have been trending upward, posting increases of 6.1% M/M and 1.95% YOY in November.

Obtain the Full Report
For more information or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index
The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

