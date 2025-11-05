Used Lift Inventory Levels Still Climbing, Precipitating Declines in Asking and Auction Values

"Prices for aerial lifts have been declining," says Sales Manager Matt Sterup. "Sellers who have kept prices competitive are seeing success, while those not keeping up with the market are struggling to sell."

In addition to lifts, Sandhills market reports cover the broader used construction equipment, farm machinery, truck, and trailer markets on MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, TruckPaper.com, and other Sandhills platforms. In used heavy machinery markets, inventory trends shifted from downward trends in September to sideways trends in October.

Within the used farm machinery market, compact and utility tractor inventory remains low compared to year-ago levels, while high-horsepower tractor inventory levels, asking prices, and auction values all decreased in October both month over month and YOY.

In used truck markets, used heavy-duty truck inventory levels were down 11.6% YOY in October with asking and auction values trending sideways. Meanwhile, used medium-duty truck inventory levels, asking prices, and auction values were lower than the previous month and year.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Used Aerial Lifts

Inventory levels of used U.S. aerial lifts have been trending upward for five consecutive months. This trend continued in October with inventory level increases of 1.15% M/M and 3.47% YOY. The used telescopic boom lift category had the highest M/M inventory increase at 2.63%, while the used rough-terrain scissor lift category had the largest YOY inventory increase at 12.26%.

Asking values in this market decreased by 1.27% M/M and 5.78% YOY in October, continuing an 8-month-long downward trend. The used slab scissor lift category showed the largest M/M asking value decrease at 2.46%, while the used rough-terrain scissor lift category had the largest YOY decrease at 11.31%.

Auction values have also been trending downward. Auction values dipped 0.61% M/M and 6.65% YOY in October. The used slab scissor lift category had the largest M/M auction value decrease at 4.92%, while the used telescopic boom lift category had the largest YOY decrease at 9.82%.

U.S. Used Forklifts

Inventory levels in the U.S. used forklift market have been climbing for nine months in a row. Inventory levels were up in October as well, by 0.83% M/M and 29.07% YOY. The used pneumatic-tire forklift category constituted the leading growth category, with inventory levels rising 2.14% M/M and 32.99% YOY.

Asking values decreased slightly M/M, by 0.55%, and by 1.53% YOY, and are trending downward. The used pneumatic-tire forklift category showed the largest M/M asking value decrease at 0.61%, while the used cushion-tire forklift category had the largest YOY decrease at 1.85%.

Auction values were down 0.05% M/M and 7.82% YOY in October, continuing a 9-month-long downward trend. The used cushion-tire forklift category posted the largest auction value decreases at 5.54% M/M and 9.45% YOY.

U.S. Used Telehandlers

U.S. used telehandler inventory levels have been trending up for 32 consecutive months. In October, inventory levels decreased by 0.49% M/M but were 19.82% higher than year-ago levels.

Asking values in this market declined by 1.6% M/M and 4% YOY in October and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased by 2.94% M/M and 6.38% YOY in October, continuing a 6-month-long downward trend.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market, which includes used crawler excavators, dozers, and wheel loaders, were up 2.12% M/M and down 7.44% YOY. Inventory levels are currently trending sideways. The used crawler excavator category had the largest influence on October inventory levels, with inventory up 2.8% M/M and down 9.32% YOY.

Asking values increased slightly M/M in October, by 0.91%, decreased by 1.21% YOY, and are trending sideways. The used crawler excavator category had the largest M/M asking value increase at 2.51%, while the used wheel loader category showed the largest YOY decrease at 4.37%.

Auction values are also trending sideways, posting increases of 0.53% M/M and 2.59% YOY in October. Used wheel loaders led other categories in M/M auction value increases at 0.86%, while used crawler excavators led in YOY increases at 3.72%.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market, which includes used skid steers, loader backhoes, and mini excavators, are trending sideways, with a slight increase of 0.28% M/M in October and a 6.81% YOY drop. The used loader backhoe category showed the largest M/M inventory level increase at 5.35%, while the used mini excavator category exhibited the largest YOY decrease at 15.19%.

Asking values decreased by 0.67% M/M and 0.92% YOY in October and are trending down. The used loader backhoe category had the largest M/M asking value decrease at 1.7%, while the used mini excavator category had the largest YOY decrease at 2.82%.

Auction values dipped 0.96% M/M but increased by 0.82% YOY in October and are trending downward. The used loader backhoe category showed the largest M/M auction value decrease at 1.57%, while the used track skid steer category had the largest YOY decrease at 1.66%.

U.S. Used Tractors 100 Horsepower and Greater

Inventory levels in this market fell 1.19% M/M and 11.47% YOY in October and are trending downward for the sixth month in a row. The used 175 HP to 299 HP tractor category decreased the most M/M, by 2.26%, while the used 100 HP to 174 HP tractor category decreased the most YOY, by 19.56%.

Asking prices in this market have been trending down for nine months, decreasing 1.48% M/M and 5.72% YOY in October. The largest changes occurred in the used 300 HP and greater tractor category, with asking prices down 2.28% M/M and 6.28% YOY.

Auction values have been trending down for six months, decreasing 1.62% M/M and 3.58% YOY in October. The used 300 HP and greater tractor category posted the largest auction value changes as well, down 2.42% M/M and 3.86% YOY.

The EVI spread, which measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values, remained unchanged since September at 40%, close to the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Combines

Used combine harvester inventory levels decreased by 4.82% M/M and 10.52% YOY in October and are trending down.

Asking values decreased by 4.14% M/M and 5.1% YOY and are trending down.

Auction values fell 3.94% M/M in October but were up 1.89% YOY, shifting from a sideways trend in September to a downward trend in October.

The EVI spread for this market dropped by one point to 42%, which is lower than the peak values of 2015.

U.S. Used Sprayers

Used sprayer inventory levels increased by 1.42% M/M in October, decreased by 13.34% YOY, and maintained a sideways trend.

Asking prices ticked up 0.86% M/M, decreased by 5.64% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Auction values inched up 0.74% M/M in October and posted a marginal YOY decrease of 0.17%. Auction values in this market moved from a downward trend in September to a sideways trend in October.

The EVI spread for used sprayers remained at 43%, which is slightly lower than the peak values seen in 2015.

U.S. Used Planters

Inventory levels in this market remained nearly flat in October, with a 0.03% M/M decrease, and were 19.32% lower than year-ago levels. Used planter inventory levels are trending sideways.

Asking prices were down 2.31% M/M, up 0.15% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Auction values were down 6.54% M/M, up 4.8% YOY, and are trending up.

The EVI spread for used planters rose six points in October to 56%. However, this figure is still lower than the peak values of 2015.

U.S. Used Compact and Utility Tractors

Inventory levels of used compact and utility tractors increased by 1.63% M/M in October, decreased by 21.84% YOY, and are trending sideways. The used less-than-40-HP tractor category posted the largest changes, with inventory levels up 2.52% M/M and down 24.06% YOY.

Asking values in this market are trending sideways, with a 0.11% M/M decrease and a 0.92% YOY increase in October. The used sub-40-HP tractor category led in asking value changes as well, down 0.64% M/M and 1.43% YOY.

Auction values posted modest changes as well in October, down 0.41% M/M and up 1.1% YOY, and are trending sideways. The sub-40-HP tractor category had the largest M/M auction value decrease at 1.3% and the largest YOY decrease at 1.03%.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of U.S. used sleeper and day cab trucks rose 5.05% M/M in October but were still 11.6% lower YOY and are trending sideways. Used sleeper trucks had the largest M/M inventory increase at 8.48%, while the used day cab truck category had the largest YOY decrease with a 14.21% change.

Asking values were down 0.38% M/M, up 0.36% YOY, and are trending sideways. The used day cab truck category posted both the largest M/M asking value decrease at 1% and the largest YOY decrease at 6.7%.

Auction values in this market were down 0.11% M/M, up 0.27% YOY, and are trending sideways. The used day cab truck category had the most significant changes here as well, with auction value decreases of 0.99% M/M and 7.55% YOY.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

Inventory levels in this market decreased by 0.73% M/M and 12.48% YOY in October and are trending downward. Used drop-deck trailers led other categories in M/M inventory increases at 13.18%. The used dry van trailer category led in YOY inventory declines, down 21.42%.

Asking values in this market were down 0.63% M/M and 1.03% YOY and are trending down. The used reefer trailer category posted the largest M/M asking value decrease at 2.63%, while the used drop-deck trailer category showed the largest YOY decrease at 3.1%.

Auction values are also trending downward, with decreases of 3.06% M/M and 2.39% YOY in October. Used reefer trailer auction values declined the most M/M at 6.31%, while the used dry van trailer category led in YOY decreases with a 7.89% drop.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of used medium-duty trucks such as box trucks, flatbed trucks, and cab and chassis trucks, are trending downward. Inventory levels decreased by 1.36% M/M and 1.02% YOY in October.

Asking values decreased by 2.42% M/M and 6.81% YOY in October, continuing a 14-month-long downward trend.

Auction values have also been trending downward. Auction values fell 2.32% M/M and 8.54% YOY in October.

