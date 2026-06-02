UsedCars.com Appoints Ammie Lin as General Manager

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UsedCars.com, an AutoWeb company, today announced the appointment of Ammie Lin as Vice President & General Manager of its used car marketplace.

In this role, Lin will lead the overall strategy, performance, and growth of the UsedCars.com business as well as AutoWeb's retail vertical, with responsibility across product, sales, operations, and go-to-market execution. She will oversee the product roadmap and drive continued expansion of its marketplace model.

Ammie Lin - General Manager, UsedCars.com

"Ammie brings deep industry expertise along with the operational rigor needed to scale a marketplace," said Dan Ingle, President & COO at AutoWeb / UsedCars.com. "Her background across product, data, and automotive retail positions her well to build on the momentum we're seeing and continue expanding UsedCars.com into new markets while delivering strong outcomes for our dealer partners."

Lin brings more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, with a background spanning product management, data and analytics, international business development, and vehicle valuation platforms. She began her career at Kelley Blue Book and continued with Cox Automotive following its acquisition, where she held increasingly senior leadership roles.

Most recently, Lin served as Senior Director of Product Management, Data & Analytics at Cox Automotive, leading data strategy initiatives supporting the retail business. Earlier in her career, she played a key role in expanding Kelley Blue Book's valuation capabilities globally, launching platforms and products across markets including China, Brazil, Canada, Portugal, and Australia.

"I'm excited to join at such a pivotal moment," said Lin. "UsedCars.com is building a model that delivers measurable value to dealers while simplifying the experience for consumers. There is a strong foundation in place, and I look forward to working with the team to scale the platform and expand our presence in the market."

In her role, Lin will focus on accelerating marketplace growth, optimizing marketplace economics, and strengthening dealer relationships. She will also lead cross-functional execution across marketing, sales, product, and operations to drive a seamless, high-performing user experience.

About UsedCars.com

UsedCars.com is an automotive marketplace that connects dealers with high-intent buyers at the moment they shift from new to used vehicle shopping. Leveraging more than 30 years of automotive data and digital marketplace expertise, the platform enables dealers to reach buyers earlier in the journey—without upfront costs or wasted spend. Dealers only pay when a vehicle is sold, creating true alignment between performance and results. For more information, visit usedcars.com

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. is a leading digital automotive marketing company with more than 30 years of experience connecting car buyers with dealers. Through a portfolio of trusted automotive brands, including UsedCars.com, AutoWeb attracts millions of in-market shoppers each month. For more information, visit autoweb.com.

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SOURCE UsedCars.com