User Friendly Consulting Opens New Online Store for ABBYY Vantage Skills

News provided by

User Friendly Consulting Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

LAWRENCE, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- User Friendly Consulting, Inc., (UFC), a leading provider of intelligent data capture and OCR software solutions and a certified Platinum level ABBYY USA partner, today proudly announces the launch of their new online store, the ABBYY Vantage Marketplace. The ABBYY Vantage Marketplace brings together a comprehensive selection of cutting-edge Skills designed to elevate the efficiency and accuracy of intelligent document processing. From streamlining workflows to enhancing data extraction, these Skills empower organizations to unlock the full potential of the ABBYY Vantage platform.

Continue Reading
User Friendly Consulting Vantage Marketplace
User Friendly Consulting Vantage Marketplace
User Friendly Consulting -Data Capture and OCR Solutions - Serving Customers Since 1990
User Friendly Consulting -Data Capture and OCR Solutions - Serving Customers Since 1990

The new ABBYY Vantage Marketplace makes it easy for customers to search for and locate Vantage Skills that fit their needs for intelligent data capture. Ready to run document Skills include the CMS-1500, UB-04, ADA Dental Claim form, most common tax forms, identity documents, and the EOB. Export skills include those for most popular content management systems and for export in an EDI format. Our experts provide you with unparalleled support throughout your journey in the ABBYY Vantage Cognitive Skills Platform.

According to Travis Spangler, General Manager at User Friendly Consulting, Inc.,

"As UFC continues to expand its services in the ABBYY Vantage cognitive skills platform, we felt it necessary to provide a means for our customers to easily purchase ABBYY Vantage skills. We realize that by showcasing the wide variety of skills available that this will help our customers to quickly implement this groundbreaking technology."

To get started, visit the ABBYY Vantage Marketplace at:
https://www.ufcinc.com/ufc-product-overview/abbyy-products/user-friendly-consultings-abbyy-vantage-marketplace/.

About the ABBYY Vantage Marketplace and User Friendly Consulting, Inc.
The ABBYY Vantage Marketplace is a curated online store offering a variety of Skills for the ABBYY Vantage Cognitive Skills Platform. It aims to provide businesses with a streamlined and efficient way to enhance their document processing capabilities. User Friendly Consulting, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent data capture solutions. Founded in 1990, UFC is an ABBYY Platinum Level Partner.

Media Contact:
User Friendly Consulting Inc., Travis Spangler, 248-447-0100 x-1, 368554@email4pr.com

ABBYY, the ABBYY Logo, and ABBYY Vantage are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.

SOURCE User Friendly Consulting Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.