User Friendly Consulting Opens New Online Store for ABBYY Vantage Skills

LAWRENCE, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- User Friendly Consulting, Inc., (UFC), a leading provider of intelligent data capture and OCR software solutions and a certified Platinum level ABBYY USA partner, today proudly announces the launch of their new online store, the ABBYY Vantage Marketplace. The ABBYY Vantage Marketplace brings together a comprehensive selection of cutting-edge Skills designed to elevate the efficiency and accuracy of intelligent document processing. From streamlining workflows to enhancing data extraction, these Skills empower organizations to unlock the full potential of the ABBYY Vantage platform.

The new ABBYY Vantage Marketplace makes it easy for customers to search for and locate Vantage Skills that fit their needs for intelligent data capture. Ready to run document Skills include the CMS-1500, UB-04, ADA Dental Claim form, most common tax forms, identity documents, and the EOB. Export skills include those for most popular content management systems and for export in an EDI format. Our experts provide you with unparalleled support throughout your journey in the ABBYY Vantage Cognitive Skills Platform.

According to Travis Spangler, General Manager at User Friendly Consulting, Inc.,

"As UFC continues to expand its services in the ABBYY Vantage cognitive skills platform, we felt it necessary to provide a means for our customers to easily purchase ABBYY Vantage skills. We realize that by showcasing the wide variety of skills available that this will help our customers to quickly implement this groundbreaking technology."

To get started, visit the ABBYY Vantage Marketplace at:

https://www.ufcinc.com/ufc-product-overview/abbyy-products/user-friendly-consultings-abbyy-vantage-marketplace/.

About the ABBYY Vantage Marketplace and User Friendly Consulting, Inc.

The ABBYY Vantage Marketplace is a curated online store offering a variety of Skills for the ABBYY Vantage Cognitive Skills Platform. It aims to provide businesses with a streamlined and efficient way to enhance their document processing capabilities. User Friendly Consulting, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent data capture solutions. Founded in 1990, UFC is an ABBYY Platinum Level Partner.

