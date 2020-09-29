Users Demand Alternatives to Gas and Makita Delivers with World's Largest Professional Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment System

"We are seeing more and more demand for cordless outdoor power equipment from all users, from pro landscapers to homeowners," said Romique Talton, senior product manager, Makita U.S.A. "The Makita LXT System delivers maximum performance with battery-powered lawn mowers, trimmers, blowers and chain saws, so users get all they need for efficient landscaping and clean-ups."

The World's Largest Professional Cordless OPE System

Over the past year, Makita has expanded its cordless outdoor power equipment offering. Makita® LXT® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment is the world's largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system, offering more solutions in more categories. Makita's LXT Outdoor Power Equipment is part of the world's largest cordless system of over 275 products (in 2021). All these products use the same LXT battery.

Benefits of Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

Makita's cordless outdoor power equipment is engineered for maximum performance, without the hassles of gas. The "Rule the Outdoors" campaign promotes Makita LXT Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment, which is powered by Makita purpose-built motors and a fast-charging LXT lithium-ion battery. Benefits of cordless outdoor power equipment include instant starts, lower noise, reduced maintenance, and zero emissions.

"No one knows cordless like us," asserts Talton. "We have over 90 years of chain saw and gas expertise and over 40 years of cordless expertise. This knowledge and experience have been invested into product development and has resulted in the largest offering of cordless outdoor power equipment on the market."

For more information, visit www.makitatools.com/RTO

Digital Campaign

"The digital portion of the campaign has exceeded everyone's expectations so far," states Brent Withey, vice president of brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "With the overall success of the "Rule the Outdoors" campaign, Makita is investing in digital and social media advertising for the remainder of 2020. By focusing on digital marketing this Fall, we will continue to drive demand by reaching new audiences."

Videos can be found at www.youtube.com/user/MakitaPowerTools/

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics and power equipment, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information call Makita U.S.A. at (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

