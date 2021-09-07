UserWay and Duda Partner to Make Professional Websites More Accessible

WILMINGTON, Del. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay , the leading web accessibility company, and Duda , a professional website building platform, announced today the addition of the UserWay AI-Powered Accessibility Widget to the Duda app store. The UserWay widget can alter any website to make it accessible and ADA compliant by modifying both elements on the site and any inaccessible code that would otherwise limit visitors with disabilities. This creates a more user-friendly experience for the one billion people living with disabilities worldwide. By adding the widget to its app store, Duda now ensures its users can keep their sites fully accessible.

Web accessibility can be complex, with a recent study finding the average homepage to have more than 50 accessibility errors . With so many design elements affecting the ability of a disabled individual to navigate a website, even the most skilled designers may overlook certain elements. Things such as contrasting colors or flashy graphics can affect accessibility as much as font size and missing or inaccurate alt text. Duda, which grows every 17 seconds with a new website created on its platform, is changing this by partnering with UserWay. Adding the UserWay Accessibility Widget to its app store allows for web professionals to keep their creative vision without compromising on accessibility.

"So much of our lives happen online these days," Allon Mason, founder and CEO of UserWay, said. "Making the digital sphere more accessible should be a priority for every website. Colors, graphics, fonts, and animations all affect website accessibility and many website professionals don't know this. Teaming up with a company like Duda — which supports the creation of so many websites — can help us create a more inclusive internet for everyone."

Itai Sadan, Duda's founder and CEO, added: "We are constantly looking for ways to better serve our customers. Adding UserWay's accessibility technology to our platform allows web professionals the freedom to design their websites without having to worry about the effects their choices have on accessibility. Some web professionals fear that being accessible will be limiting, but UserWay's solutions change that. We're proud that sites created on our platform will now be more accessible for those with disabilities."

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

About Duda

Duda is the leading web design platform for all companies that offer web design services to small businesses. The Company serves all types of customers, from freelance web professionals and digital agencies, to the largest hosting companies, SaaS platforms and online publishers in the world. Loaded with powerful team collaboration and client management tools, the Duda platform enables the building of feature-rich, responsive websites at scale. Every Duda website is automatically optimized for Google PageSpeed and great out-of-the-box SEO.

The company's partners include major industry players like Thryv, Hibu, Italiaonline, 1&1 Ionos, UOL, Sensis, Publicar, Solocal, Telstra, Broadly, Shore and Appfolio. Duda was founded in 2009 by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

SOURCE UserWay