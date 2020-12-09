USF Federal Credit Union Donates $25,000 to Florida Hospitals

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to give back to the communities it serves, USF Federal Credit Union (USF FCU) is donating $25,000 to hospitals in West Central Florida for much-needed supplies and equipment.

"We are sincerely honored to be able to make these donations," said USF FCU CEO and President Richard J. Skaggs. "Especially in these challenging times, the doctors, nurses and staff of these hospitals need all the help they can get to provide lifesaving support to their patients."

The donations include:

1. $10,000 to AdventHealth Tampa's Community Care Fund that serves areas of the greatest need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will help provide:

Portable decontamination kits that can sterilize ambulances and patient rooms in less than 30 minutes.

Test analyzers that give rapid results in less than 15 minutes.

Shoe sanitation stations that feature breakthrough technology that can help eliminate the Coronavirus and kill other pathogens on the soles of shoes, preventing the spread of viruses throughout a hospital.

2. $10,000 to The Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Tampa General Hospital that cares for about 100 babies a year who have been exposed to opiates or other substances. The donation will fund the purchase of Snoo Sleepers, especially designed bassinets that can sense a baby's restlessness and automatically rock the baby to sleep.

3. $5,000 to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to help fund the purchase of a simulation baby that doctors and nurses can use for training in that hospital's NICU.

Employees at all Tampa General and Sarasota Memorial hospitals are eligible to join USF FCU. The hospitals are select employee groups served by the credit union.

