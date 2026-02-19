USGBC California Teams Up with Green Badger to Streamline Data Reporting for Contractor's Commitment

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS provider simplifying sustainability and ESG in the built industry, today announced a strategic partnership with U.S. Green Building Council California (USGBC-CA). The core of this collaboration is the delivery of specialized data reporting software solutions to streamline compliance for General Contractors participating in the Contractor's Commitment to Sustainable Building Practices.

This new offering will leverage Green Badger's platform, known for its ability to cut time spent on compliance paperwork and automate ESG metrics. The goal is to provide Contractor's Commitment Signatories with a single, unified solution for tracking and reporting the intensive, multi-pillar data required to achieve the program's Good, Better, and Best tiered goals across Carbon, Waste, Water, Materials, and Jobsite Wellness.

Driving Accountability with Actionable Data

The Contractor's Commitment is an industry-led framework focused on driving industry-wide environmental responsibility through voluntary accountability and transparency. However, the rigor of reporting across the five key pillars often presents a major operational hurdle for busy construction teams.

To address this, Green Badger has developed solutions that enable signatories to efficiently account for every required metric, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and ease of reporting.

"General Contractors are the true agents of change on a jobsite, and they deserve tools that match the ambition of their goals," said Green Badger CEO Tommy Linstroth. "By becoming a preferred partner for USGBC California, we are helping more contractors reduce the effort needed to track their progress. This alignment is a game-changer for transparency and provides the credible, real-time data needed to drive measurable progress toward a sustainable built environment."

A Preferred Partnership for Progress

As part of the agreement, USGBC-CA will actively integrate Green Badger as one of its Preferred Software Partners for the Contractor's Commitment:

Green Badger will be featured among USGBC-CA's website, supporting tools, and marketing efforts as the premier data solution for the Contractor's Commitment. Signatory Resources: USGBC-CA will also host essential Green Badger resources, including guides and videos to help signatories quickly understand how to best leverage the Green Badger platform.

USGBC-CA will also host essential Green Badger resources, including guides and videos to help signatories quickly understand how to best leverage the Green Badger platform. Continuous Improvement: The USGBC-CA and the Contractor's Commitment Advisory Group will provide ongoing feedback on Green Badger's solutions to continuously improve the user experience and maintain alignment with evolving program needs.

"The future of construction will be increasingly defined by transparency, performance, and measurable impact," states USGBC California CEO Ben Stapleton. "The Contractor's Commitment was created to help move our industry from aspiration to accountability — and that requires better infrastructure, not just better intentions. By partnering with Green Badger, we're making it easier for contractors to embed sustainability into everyday operations through real-time, credible data. When implementation becomes simpler and more scalable, meaningful change across the built environment accelerates."

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive, user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

About USGBC California (USGBC-CA)

USGBC California is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose vision is to transform California through the built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable place for all. USGBC California, an independent chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, comprises green building communities across the state. We lead by inspiring leaders throughout our communities to take action on climate change, public health, and environmental justice while educating, developing, and empowering a diverse talent pipeline through our training, mentorship, and direct-to-community programs. We connect by merging interdisciplinary perspectives and collaborations to create positive systemic change. We advocate through promoting innovative, impactful policy solutions addressing the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time. ( www.usgbc-ca.org )

