USI Expands Efforts to Revitalize Housing and Invest in Neighborhoods Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Strategies, Inc., (USI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Choice Neighborhoods initiative (CNI) Community of Practice. The initiative will support more than 100 participating cities develop and implement comprehensive, locally-driven plans to revitalize housing in their communities. Through the federal Choice Neighborhoods program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, USI has leveraged more than $14 billion in public and private dollars as well as philanthropic funds to support redeveloping distressed public or assisted housing and spur comprehensive neighborhood revitalization – particularly in communities of color.

The initiative will target current CNI grantee cities (99 planning and 40 implementation grantees) while working with local leaders, community stakeholders such as city governments and public housing authorities, and residents, to create and implement plans to revitalize housing. USI seeks to contribute to developing the knowledge base of best practices and processes for community revitalization and provide data-driven strategies to improve outcomes for low-wealth families and communities of color and done through a racial equity lens. As part of this work, USI is expanding its "community of practice" among grantees in which they interact regularly through peer learning exchanges, evidence-to-action labs, and direct resources. Through this peer network, grantees can collaborate on local innovations, discuss persistent challenges, create shared priorities, and influence policies that address inequities at local, regional, and national levels.