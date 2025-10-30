Using Acceleration Levers to Expedite Late Phase CMC Programs for Therapeutic Proteins, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to optimize timelines and expedite the market readiness of therapeutic proteins using acceleration levers. Attendees will understand what acceleration levers are, the varying applications of acceleration levers based on risk profiles and perspectives and their potential impact on the development timelines and success rates. The featured speaker will share strategies specifically focused on shortening the late-phase chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) timelines for both mammalian and microbial-derived therapeutic proteins.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The biopharma industry is increasingly embracing the concept of 'Acceleration Levers' to optimize timelines and expedite time to market, as late-phase chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) programs often face delays that jeopardize speed to market and strain development resources. This webinar explores strategies for reducing late-phase CMC timelines for mammalian and microbial-derived therapeutic proteins.

The featured speaker will explore the definition of an acceleration lever and examine how its application can vary based on differing risk profiles and perspectives. The speaker will also discuss key strategic levers that can drive acceleration, highlighting their potential impact on timelines and success in therapeutic protein development.

Register for this webinar to learn how to apply acceleration levers in late phase CMC to reduce timelines and improve program efficiency.

Join Ian Brown, PhD, Senior Director Process Characterization and Process Validation Sciences, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, for the live webinar on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Acceleration Levers to Expedite Late Phase CMC Programs for Therapeutic Proteins.

