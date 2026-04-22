Enhance Neurodegenerative Detection and Monitoring with BD-pTau 217 and α-Syn, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand how BD-pTau 217 may provide improved accuracy in detecting Alzheimer's pathology across early detection, disease stratification and longitudinal monitoring. The featured speaker will discuss how specific assays enable consistent quantification of ultra-low-abundance biomarkers across healthy individuals and disease stages. Attendees will explore the advantages of measuring paired total and phosphorylated α-synuclein, including the use of ratio-based analyses to gain deeper insight into disease biology. The speaker will share key analytical considerations for ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, including assay sensitivity, specificity, reproducibility and longitudinal precision.

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to reliably detect blood-based biomarkers such as brain-derived pTau 217 (BD-pTau 217) and α-synuclein species across healthy and disease populations has remained a significant challenge in neurodegenerative disease research. Recent advances in ultra-sensitive immunoassay technology are now addressing these limitations, enabling consistent quantification of these low-abundance biomarkers and expanding their utility across early detection, longitudinal monitoring and translational research applications in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

This webinar will explore how specific platforms can enable robust measurement of BD-pTau 217, total α-synuclein (α-syn) and phosphorylated α-synuclein (pS129-α-syn) in blood. By enabling reliable detectability across cohorts, including healthy individuals and across disease stages, specific platforms provide a foundation for more consistent and interpretable biomarker data in clinical disease research.

The featured speaker will highlight the value of BD-pTau 217 as a highly specific biomarker for Alzheimer's pathology, alongside total α-syn and pS129-α-syn as key markers for Parkinson's disease and related synucleinopathies. Importantly, the ability to measure both total and phosphorylated α-synuclein concurrently on the same platform enables new analytical approaches, including ratio-based analyses, to support deeper insights into disease biology, patient stratification and disease progression.

The speaker will also lead a data-driven discussion on key analytical considerations for ultra-low-abundance biomarker detection, including achieving high sensitivity while maintaining assay specificity, reproducibility and longitudinal precision. These advances are enabling researchers to track subtle biological changes with greater confidence and expand biomarker applications across the full clinical research continuum.

Register for this webinar to learn how BD-pTau 217 and α-synuclein species support early detection, longitudinal monitoring and biomarker research in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Join Dr. Tracy Liu, Director, Product Management, Spear Bio, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhance Neurodegenerative Detection and Monitoring with BD-pTau 217 and α-Syn.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks