Using Artificial Intelligence, HaystackID® Expands Legal Document Review Services and Staffing Marketplace Capabilities

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today its next-generation managed review services which incorporate artificial intelligence and staffing marketplace capabilities.

HaystackID offers Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®, the gold standard for analyzing and matching document review skill sets to a client's needs. Two components of these services now include:

ReviewRight Match AI ™ , the industry's most advanced document reviewer ranking and selection technology powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence; and

, the industry's most advanced document reviewer ranking and selection technology powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence; and ReviewRight Staff™ , a global document reviewer marketplace that matches certified candidates' qualifications and performance with specific staffing needs.

"Our Global Managed Review services are an integral part of our portfolio of offerings," said Matt Daimler, HaystackID's senior vice president and general manager of review services. "As the volume of digital information continues to grow, the need to efficiently review endless amounts of data is more critical than ever."

With over 12 years of review data, including millions of review hours and tens of millions of coded documents, ReviewRight Match AI's proprietary learning algorithm leverages the latest AI technology to evaluate over 25,000 tested, qualified, certified, and continuously graded candidates from around the world. Using a plethora of data points, the technology provides an objective rank score for each candidate, considering their domain/industry expertise, legal practice area, education, background, language proficiency, review experience, coding speed, and accuracy by task.

ReviewRight Staff provides a comprehensive document reviewer selection program that ensures the best quality of candidates for clients. With a focus on the active recruitment and evaluation of thousands of document reviewers worldwide, the offering utilizes HaystackID's Match AI system to ensure the objective placement of candidates tailored to each client and project. Instead of simply hiring an employee without knowing their ability to handle the job, ReviewRight Staff tests for the specific skills required for document review, including speed reading, reading comprehension, and issue spotting.

"ReviewRight Match AI and ReviewRight Staff serve as indispensable tools for legal professionals to ensure optimized and ongoing selection, staffing, and support for complex and high-velocity legal document reviews," said Seth Schechtman, HaystackID's vice president of global advisory strategic services – ReviewRight. "We are proud to offer the industry's most advanced document review and selection technology."

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core™, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

