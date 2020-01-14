Using ESP to Submit Strong Proposals

The editorial expert of ESP services focuses on fine-tuning research plans and provides recommendations for improving clarity, grammar, and overall proposal quality. The statistics expert provides a full range of customized project support, helping investigators with study design and data analysis, as well as drafting statistical sections for presentations and publications. The protocol expert helps researchers develop human and animal research studies by providing technical, administrative, and scientific support for the preparation of research protocols.

King is a U.S. Navy veteran with biostatistics experience in both the public and private sector. He will serve as the senior biostatistician on HJF's ESP Services team. Ramesh Natarajan, Ph.D. provides technical writing and editing expertise, while Emily Brede, Ph.D., specializes in protocol development and compliance. The ESP Services team provides HJF collaborators with expertise in critical areas of proposal development to help investigators submit competitive proposals for research funding.

"Advancing military medicine often starts with securing funding to solve a particular challenge for our warfighters," said HJF President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Caravalho. "With highly experienced subject matter experts, the ESP Services team can help clinical investigators prepare strong, competitive proposals. We are excited to bring these services to our scientific collaborators."

HJF's team of experts is ready to assist Department of Defense investigators with the design and submission of proposals to develop innovative solutions to the problems facing warfighters and civilians alike. Contact ESP Services at hjf.org/esp-services.

About HJF: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF's scientific, administrative and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. HJF serves as a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine.

