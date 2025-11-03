USL Names English Premier League Executive Tony Scholes President of New Division One Men's League

USL strengthens leadership as it prepares to launch top-tier league and implement promotion and relegation

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Soccer League (USL) today announced that Tony Scholes, Chief Football Officer of the English Premier League and former Chief Executive Officer of Stoke City FC, has been named President of the USL's new top-tier Division One professional men's league. Scholes will oversee the operations of the league, shaping its structure, standards, and long-term development as the USL prepares to introduce promotion and relegation to U.S. professional soccer.

He joins the USL with nearly 30 years of experience in English football, bringing a unique perspective from both the league and club leadership. As Chief Football Officer of the Premier League – one of the most successful sports leagues in the world and global standard for professional soccer – Scholes strengthened competition standards and protocols, enhanced youth development pathways, and fostered collaboration between clubs and league leadership. His work included advancing initiatives around player development, global talent access, competition integrity, and the responsible evolution of technologies such as Video Assistant Referee 'VAR'.

Before joining the Premier League, Scholes spent 17 years as Chief Executive of Stoke City, where he oversaw the club's promotion to the Premier League and a decade of sustained success at the top level of English football. During that time, the club also achieved Category One academy status, reached the UEFA Europa League, and developed community programs focused on education, health, and inclusion.

"Tony Scholes is a proven leader with experience at the highest levels of the global game," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. "The Premier League is the most-watched soccer league in the world, followed by billions of fans in more than 200 countries, and Tony has been responsible for the football operations of the league while also leading a club. He brings unmatched credibility and perspective as we build our Division One league and introduce promotion and relegation in U.S. professional soccer. His appointment marks another major step forward for the USL and underscores the confidence and momentum behind what we're building."

The USL currently operates the USL Championship and League One, and with the addition of Division One will complete a fully connected three-tier professional system with promotion and relegation – a first in U.S. professional sports.

"I am thrilled to join the USL at such an important moment for the game in America," Scholes said. "Having worked in football at every level of the English system, I've seen the power of sport and the compelling nature of games that truly matter, week after week. Promotion and relegation create opportunity, consequence, and emotion that capture the imagination of players and fans alike. The chance to help bring that model to the U.S., while developing high-performing leagues and pathways for players, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Scholes added: "The USL has the rare chance to build something from a clean sheet – a league structure rooted in performance, sustainability, and community connection. I look forward to working with the league's leadership and new and existing clubs to establish the standards and systems that will ensure the USL's long-term success."

Scholes' appointment follows a series of strategic moves by the USL, including a partnership with BellTower Partners and the addition of BellTower CEO Kewsong Lee as Vice Chair of the Board.

Scholes will begin his role in Summer 2026 after concluding his responsibilities at the Premier League.

About the United Soccer League

Founded in 1986, the United Soccer League is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, impacting more than 200 communities nationwide. It is the first and only organization to offer a complete youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. The USL operates four men's leagues: the newly announced top-tier professional Division I league, the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One (Division III) and USL League Two (pre-professional). On the women's side, it oversees the Gainbridge Super League (Division I), which launched in 2024, and the USL W League, the country's top pre-professional women's league. The USL also runs the USL Academy and USL Youth programs to support talent development and youth engagement.

With long-term media rights deals across CBS Sports, ESPN, TUDN, and Peacock, the USL is the most accessible soccer league in the country.

