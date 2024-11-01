USO and Clear Channel Outdoor Launch New Campaign Supporting Military Service Members and Families During Holidays

Digital billboards nationwide invite Americans to support all service members and their families

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) and the United Service Organizations (USO) are working together again this November on a nationwide digital out-of-home (DOOH) media campaign that encourages public support for U.S. military service members and their families during the holidays. Digital billboards running throughout the month, including Veterans Day, in major markets and airports across the country will raise awareness and encourage civilians to be by their side.

"We're grateful for our ongoing strategic partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor and how they support the people who serve in the military and their families," said Larissa Ryden, USO Vice President of Corporate Alliances. "Even when service members are far from home, they're never alone thanks to the USO and the generosity of our supporters. The public's support enables us to deliver programs and services that strengthen the well-being of service members and their families."

The campaign messaging now seen on digital billboards across the country will serve as a reminder that those serving in our nation's military, and their loved ones, are real people who take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit. The USO is the only nonprofit organization uniquely positioned to reach service members and their families around the globe with its impactful programming.

"As we enter the holiday season, it's important to remember the sacrifices service members make while they are far from their loved ones," said Scott Wells, CEO, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to join the USO in standing by those who serve and to use our nationwide out-of-home platform to inspire millions of Americans to show their support for military members, especially during the holidays."

To learn more about how you can support service members and the USO, visit USO.org.

