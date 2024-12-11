USPS Announces Ceremony For Lunar New Year Stamp

What: The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the Lunar New Year with the release of the Year of the Snake stamp. The Year of the Snake begins Jan. 29, 2025, and ends Feb. 16, 2026.





This first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp will be held in Boston and is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared online with the hashtags #LunarNewYearSnake and #LunarNewYearStamp.



Who: Luke Grossmann, chief financial officer and executive vice president, U.S. Postal Service





Isabel Kim, chief financial officer, The Asian American Foundation



When: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. EST



Where: Boch Center — Wang Theatre 270 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02116



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/lunarnewyearsnake .



Background: The Postal Service will celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year with a colorful Year of the Snake stamp.





To mark this festive occasion, millions of people around the world will host parades and parties, decorate with red and gold lanterns, set off firecrackers to ward off evil spirits, and invite family and friends to share traditional foods to welcome the new year. People will write couplets, give gifts and clean their houses to celebrate a time of renewal.





Those born in the Year of the Snake, the sixth sign in the Chinese zodiac, are said to be quiet, wise and deep-thinking, making them proficient musicians, philosophers, writers and teachers. A snake year is sometimes referred to as a "little dragon year" because it follows the dragon on the zodiac. 2025 marks the year of the wood snake. Artist Camille Chew designed the stamp.

