USPS Announces Ceremony for Lunar New Year Stamp

News provided byU.S. Postal Service
Jan 14, 2026, 15:37 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the Lunar New Year with the release of the
The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp will be in Houston and
Customers can preorder Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse stamps on usps.com
Who:
David Steiner, postmaster general and chief executive officer of the U.S. Postal
Gary Poon, chief executive officer, Chinese Community Center
Luis M. Chen, chef and content creator
When:
Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. Central
Where:
9800 Town Park Drive
Houston, TX 77036
RSVP:
Attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/lunarnewyearhorse.
Background:
Lunar New Year — also referred to as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival —
Parades, fireworks and festivals mark the holiday in Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean
In 2020, the Postal Service introduced its third — and current — Lunar New Year
Two previous award-winning Lunar New Year series ran from 1992-2004 and from
The Year of the Horse stamp features a colorful three-dimensional mask depicting a
Chew constructed the mask out of hand-printed paper, then cut, scored and folded
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.
