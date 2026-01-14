USPS Announces Ceremony for Lunar New Year Stamp

Customers can preorder Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse stamps on usps.com and they will be shipped on Feb. 3, 2026.

The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp will be in Houston and is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #LunarNewYearHorse and #LunarNewYearStamp .

The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the Lunar New Year with the release of the Year of the Horse stamp . The Year of the Horse begins Feb. 17, 2026, and ends Feb. 5, 2027.

David Steiner , postmaster general and chief executive officer of the U.S. Postal Service, will be the dedicating official

