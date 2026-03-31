USPS Announces Stamp Issues for World Stamp Show

Treasures of the Revolutionary Era

9 a.m., Saturday, May 23

BCEC Ballroom (Level 3)

The Treasures of the Revolutionary Era stamps will be issued as part of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Boston World Exposition.

To mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the U.S. Postal Service presents this 20-stamp prestige booklet as part of a broader USPS initiative commemorating 250 years of American independence. Centered on 10 compelling objects from the era, the booklet offers a vivid connection to the symbols and stories that helped shape the United States. Reflecting the booklet's focus on tangible history, the featured objects range from simple tools to powerful symbols of national purpose drawn from museum collections and historical archives. To complement the stamps, the booklet also includes images and background text that place each object in historical context, connecting everyday experiences to the larger forces at work during the Revolutionary era. Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the booklet and stamps.

Stamp Encore

11 a.m., Sunday, May 24

Show Floor Stage: Exhibit Hall A

To celebrate 250 years of postal delivery in 2025, the Postal Service introduced "Stamp Encore," an invitation to the public to choose one stamp to be reprinted from among the 25 most popular stamps of the past three decades. Decided by more than 500,000 votes, the public's selection will be revealed at a first-day-of-issue ceremony on Sunday, May 24, 2026, the second day of the Boston 2026 World Expo. Since the beginning of the year, an envelope carrying the mysterious Stamp Encore winner has traveled from one first-day ceremony to another. Lisa Bobb-Semple, USPS director of stamp services, says "Holding a first-day ceremony for this issuance at the Boston expo adds a fun new twist to an already special event."

American Bison

11 a.m., Monday, May 25

Show Floor Stage Exhibit Hall A

The buffalo's epic story has played an enduring role in shaping America's identity. Honoring our national mammal while saluting historic philately, this unique stamp features a contemporary photograph of a bison inset with artwork evoking a 1923 stamp issued when the species was beginning to rebound from near extinction. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using Tom Murphy's existing photograph and artwork from the century-old stamp

Postcrossing

11 a.m., Tuesday May 26

Show Floor Stage: Exhibit Hall A

These stamps recognize Postcrossing for highlighting the fun of receiving real, personalized mail and promoting greater understanding across countries and cultures. Since 2005, Postcrossing has inspired more than 805,000 people in more than 200 countries and territories to send more than 85 million postcards to eager recipients around the world. These stamps may be used to send a postcard or letter from the United States to any country to which First-Class Mail International service is available. These stamps will have a postage value equivalent to the price of the single-piece First-Class Mail International first-ounce machinable letter at the time of use. Issued in panes of eight, these triangular stamps' colorful illustrations by Jackson Gibbs playfully acknowledge the great distances postcards often need to travel and the efforts of the dedicated workers who help them reach their far-off destinations. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

International Peace

11 a.m., Wednesday May 27

Show Floor Stage: Exhibit Hall A

Celebrating the goal of international peace, this stamp features a photograph of an origami crane — a global symbol of hope, peace and healing. The crane was folded by artist and Peace Crane Project founder Sue DiCicco and photographed by Sally Andersen-Bruce. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

North American Soccer

11 a.m., Thursday May 28

Show Floor Stage: Exhibit Hall A

Excitement is high as players and fans await the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The United States alone will host 76 World Cup matches in 11 locations, including the final match in New Jersey. Soccer has become especially popular with younger Americans, with millions playing at the youth level and more than 800,000 participating in high school, and our nation's role as a host could again reshape the future of soccer in the United States. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Figures of the American Revolution

Special Dedication

11 a.m., Friday May 29

Show Floor Stage: Exhibit Hall A

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, this pane pays tribute to 25 individuals whose ideas, leadership and sacrifices were vital to achieving American independence and shaping the new nation. Representing a range of roles and perspectives, from political thinkers and military leaders to writers, diplomats and everyday citizens, the honorees reflect the collective effort that defined the Revolution. Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the pane, which features original artwork by 13 contemporary artists.

All USPS ceremonies are free and open to the public. The Stamp Encore issue is exclusive to the Boston 2026 World Exposition during the show but will be available at usps.com and Post Office locations nationwide starting June 1. All other stamps issued at the show will be available at usps.com and at Post Office locations nationwide on their issue date.

RSVP

Parties interested in attending any of the first-day-of-issue events at the Boston 2026 World Exposition should RSVP at this link usps.com/worldstampshow.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service