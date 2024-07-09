USPS Announces Thank You Healthcare Community Stamp

Stamp to Be Issued in Conjunction with U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced it will pay tribute to the health care community with a new commemorative Forever stamp.

In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, USPS will recognize health care workers, who dedicate their lives to protect our health, safety and well-being, often at great personal risk.

The artwork consists of health-related icons spelling out the stacked words "thank you" against a pristine white background. Running across the lower right edge of the stamp are the words "Healthcare" in gray and "Community" in surgical green.

Bryan Duefrene was the art director and stamp designer.

The Thank You Healthcare Community stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price.

The official release date and stamp dedication ceremony location will be announced later.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #ThankYouHealthcareStamp.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

