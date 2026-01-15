USPS Honors Boxing Champion Muhammad Ali With Forever Stamps

"Muhammad Ali not only revolutionized boxing, he reshaped sports, fought for his beliefs, and became a symbol of courage, integrity and love" said Ronald A. Stroman, a member of the Postal Service Board of Governors and dedicating official for the stamps. "Beyond sports, his life was marked by extraordinary humanitarianism. As a global goodwill ambassador, he dedicated himself to service. He promoted peace and understanding across racial, religious and national lines. As we dedicate these stamps, we remember Muhammad as a great boxer and a man who dared to be bold and used his fame to improve humanity."

Joining Stroman for the ceremony were Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, the co-founder of the Muhammad Ali Center; Jacqueline Coleman, lieutenant governor of Kentucky; Craig Greenberg, mayor of Louisville; Greg Fischer, former mayor of Louisville; Gerry Bradley, president of the University of Louisville; John Ramsey and Peter Villegas, trustees of the Muhammad Ali Center; actor Jaalen Best; writer and producer Ben Watkins; and photographer Neil Leifer, whose 1965 boxing photo of Ali standing over a knocked-down Sonny Liston was called one of the greatest sports photos of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated magazine.

Bob Costas, award-winning broadcaster and author, was master of ceremonies.

Video tributes from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) were played during the ceremony.

Known as "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) was a three-time heavyweight boxing champion. In his life, he challenged the best fighters in the world — and the world itself. At a time when African Americans fought to have a voice, he spoke loud and clear about his beliefs, defying expectations and empowering people around the world.

By the end of his boxing career, Ali had become an inescapable cultural icon, arguably the most recognized man in the world. Outside the ring, he earned two spoken word Grammy nominations and starred on Broadway, TV, and in movies.

In 1990, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ali made a dramatic surprise appearance at the opening ceremonies as he lit the Olympic caldron, reestablishing his status as a worldwide hero.

Ali's influence extended far beyond the world of sports. He used his platform to stand for peace, faith and justice, emerging as a global symbol of courage and compassion. His humanitarian work spanned continents — supporting medical relief, feeding the hungry and speaking up for those in need. In 1998, he was named a United Nations messenger of peace, and in 2005, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. That same year, Ali and his wife, Lonnie, founded the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville.

"We are deeply honored the Postal Service is commemorating Muhammad with an official Forever stamp. This historic recognition celebrates not only his extraordinary achievements, but the values that defined his life of courage, compassion, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to human dignity and respect," said Lonnie Ali. "From Louisville to communities across the nation and around the world, Muhammad's legacy continues to inspire people to stand up for what is right and to lead with purpose. This stamp serves as a lasting reminder that his greatest victories were not only in the ring, but in his lifelong dedication to humanity, justice, and compassion for all."

The first global U.S. athlete of the television age, Ali set the mold for generations that followed. His activism and bravery continue to inspire athletes to speak out on social issues. His influence is felt in hip-hop, politics, and the American lexicon. In reaction to his death, then-President Barack Obama said, "Muhammad Ali shook up the world. And the world is better for it. We are all better for it."

Ali's life was defined not only by his victories but by his conviction, generosity and enduring belief in the power of love and humanity. His spirit continues to inspire people everywhere, and his legacy lives on as "The Greatest."

The Postal Service printed 22 million Muhammad Ali stamps. Customers can order them on usps.com or buy them at their local Post Office.

The Muhammad Ali stamps are issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #MuhammadAliStamps.

