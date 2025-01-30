USPS Honors Iconic Jazz Musician with Black Heritage Stamp

"The United States Postal Service is deeply honored to dedicate a stamp to the incomparable Allen Toussaint," said Gary Barksdale, the Postal Inspection Service's chief postal inspector, who served as the dedicating official. "His profound musical contributions have enriched the world with their soulful melodies and vibrant rhythms. The stamp serves as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary talent and enduring legacy."

Joining Barksdale for the ceremony were Norman Robinson, former journalist and master of ceremonies; Quint Davis, Festival Productions, Inc. CEO; Elvis Costello, singer-songwriter; Irma Thomas, vocalist; and Toussaint's children, Clarence Toussaint, and Alison Toussaint-LeBeaux.

"His music has touched the hearts and homes of so many, and now, through the release of a commemorative U.S. Postal Service stamp, his image will continue to inspire and connect with those same people in a deeply meaningful way," said Toussaint-LeBeaux on behalf of the Toussaint family. Toussaint, a true son of New Orleans, possessed a unique musical talent that transcended genres. His career spanned nearly six decades, during which he collaborated with a diverse range of artists and produced countless hits. His songs — including "Fortune Teller," "All These Things" and "Southern Nights" — have become timeless classics, covered by numerous artists and featured in films and television shows. He seamlessly blended elements of R&B, funk, soul and jazz, creating a sound that was both deeply rooted in the city's rich musical heritage and yet undeniably original.

He received numerous accolades throughout his career. In 2013, President Barack Obama recognized Toussaint with the National Medal of Arts. Previous honors included induction into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2012, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2022, the New Orleans City Council renamed Robert E. Lee Boulevard in honor of Toussaint, who lived on the 4-mile-long thoroughfare during the last years of his life.

Toussaint left an indelible mark on the world of music and his legacy continues to inspire.

The stamp features a photograph of Toussaint at the piano, elegantly dressed in black, with a black background set off by purplish lighting, and his name in red lettering at the lower edge.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using an existing photograph by Bill Tompkins taken in New York in 2007.

The Allen Toussaint stamp is a Forever stamp issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

News about the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #AllenToussaintStamp and #BlackHeritageStamp. A video providing more information and insights into the stamp will be posted on the Postal Service's Facebook and Twitter pages at facebook.com/USPS and twitter.com/usps .

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com .

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Instagram ; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com .

National contact: Felicia M. Lott

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Evelina B. Ramirez

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service