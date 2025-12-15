USPS Honors Muhammad Ali With Forever Stamps

News provided byU.S. Postal Service
Dec 15, 2025, 12:01 ET
He was a champion in the ring and for humanity causes
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
The U.S. Postal Service will honor Muhammad Ali, known as "The Greatest," with two stamps. Ali once said, "I should be a postage stamp, because that's the only way I'll ever get licked." Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. in Louisville, KY, Ali was known across the globe as a champion in and beyond the boxing ring.
The first-day-of-issue event for the Muhammad Ali Forever stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #MuhammadAliStamps.
|
Who:
|
The Honorable Ronald A. Stroman, member of the USPS Board of Governors
|
When:
|
Thursday, Jan.15, 2026, at noon EST
|
Where:
|
L & N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Angel's Envy Bourbon Club
2550 S Floyd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
|
RSVP:
|
Attendees are encouraged to register at: usps.com/muhammadalistamps.
|
Background:
|
Known as "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) was a three-time heavyweight boxing champion. In his life, he challenged the best fighters in the world — and the world itself. At a time when African Americans fought to have a voice, he spoke loud and clear about his beliefs, defying expectations and empowering people around the world on his way to becoming a globally celebrated cultural icon.
Ali's influence extended far beyond the ring. He used his platform to stand for peace, faith and justice, emerging as a global symbol of courage and compassion. His humanitarian work spanned continents — supporting medical relief, feeding the hungry and speaking up for those in need. In 1998, he was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and in 2005, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. That same year, Muhammad and his wife, Lonnie, founded the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville.
Muhammad Ali's life was defined not only by his victories but by his conviction, generosity and enduring belief in the power of love and humanity. His spirit continues to inspire people everywhere, and his legacy lives on as "The Greatest."
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
National contact: David Coleman
202-425-1476
[email protected]
Kentucky contact: Susan Wright
502-416-2119
[email protected]
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
Share this article