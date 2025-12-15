USPS Honors Muhammad Ali With Forever Stamps

The first-day-of-issue event for the Muhammad Ali Forever stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #MuhammadAliStamps .

The U.S. Postal Service will honor Muhammad Ali, known as "The Greatest," with two stamps. Ali once said, "I should be a postage stamp, because that's the only way I'll ever get licked." Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. in Louisville, KY, Ali was known across the globe as a champion in and beyond the boxing ring.

